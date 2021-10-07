U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.75
    +24.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,426.00
    +135.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,900.00
    +141.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,218.50
    +6.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.28
    -2.15 (-2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.73
    -0.57 (-2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3770
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,581.72
    +3,855.92 (+7.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,323.45
    +60.35 (+4.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.33
    +48.46 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Renault CEO warns of bigger price jump ahead as costs soar, Expansion reports

·1 min read
Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021

MADRID (Reuters) - Luca de Meo, the recently appointed CEO of French carmaker Renault, said a shortage in semiconductors and other rising costs are set to boost car prices, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday.

"Prices will rise even more in the coming 12 months," he told the newspaper in an interview, as chip makers are taking advantage of the leverage scarcity is giving them.

Car prices are already rising as carmakers focus on more expensive models due to the lack of chips, de Meo told Expansion.

Also boosting car prices are the rising costs of steel, gas, energy, copper and aluminium, he noted.

Building competitive chip manufacturing capacities in Europe would take more than 10 years, he said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Asian shares rise as receding debt fears spur Wall Street rally

    Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.2%, and Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.6% in morning trade.

  • Why Energy Fuels Stock Plunged 12%

    Shares of uranium mining specialist Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 12% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday, and it's not hard to figure out why the stock is struggling. According to the experts at MiningReview.com, uranium prices need to rise to about $60 a pound in order to become profitable enough to "incentivize" uranium miners to increase production. Now, thanks to significant buying by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC: SRUU.F), uranium prices nearly doubled between mid-August and mid-September, and seemed to be heading in the general direction of $60.

  • Shell warns of hit from rocketing gas prices

    Royal Dutch Shell warned on Thursday that soaring natural gas and electricity prices will eat into its revenue for the third quarter.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • Lithium Jumps Again as Miners Can’t Keep Up With Battery Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices extended their yearlong rally as surging demand spurs a shortfall of the key battery material.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPrices have more than doubled in the past year, according to a Benchmark Min

  • Take a Pass on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for Now

    During Tuesday's Mad Money "Lightning Round", one caller asked Jim Cramer about a company by the name of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals : "I like companies like this," he responded. Let's check out the chart of this biopharmaceutical company that is using gene science. In this daily bar chart of LXRX, below, we can see that prices made a rapid run-up in late 2020 and then declined from February to July/August.

  • Bitcoin’s Technical Bias Flips Bullish as Price Climbs Above Descending Trendline

    The breakout is backed by a pick up in trading volumes and accumulation by whale investors.

  • Oil falls for 2nd session on unexpected rise in U.S. inventories

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped for a second session on Thursday, under pressure from an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks that raised concerns over demand after prices rallied to multi-year highs. U.S. crude slid 0.67%, or 52 cents, to $76.91 a barrel by 0649 GMT, after the market climbed on Wednesday to $79.78, the highest since November 2014. Brent crude lost 0.1%, or 8 cents, to $81.00 a barrel.

  • Shell warns over Hurricane Ida hit

    The oil giant said Hurricane Ida will knock its overall underlying earnings and cash flow from operations in the third quarter.

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • US restaurants are facing shortages on everything from olive oil to chicken wings

    The pandemic has forced the restaurant industry to deal with challenges from labor shortages to adjusting what's on the menu.

  • U.S. Coal Mines Are Running Out of Miners Just as Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when the world is clamoring for more coal, U.S. suppliers are facing a shortage of miners. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeThe number of coal miners in the U.S. has been sliding for years, and is down about 8.6%

  • Merkel Dismisses Russian Role in Europe’s Energy Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed charges that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is partly to blame for the record spikes in European gas prices. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“To my knowledge, there ar

  • Reliance Retail to launch 7-Eleven stores in India after Future's exit

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm said on Thursday it would roll out 7-Eleven Inc convenience stores in India, days after Future Retail Ltd ended a similar deal with the U.S. chain. Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd will open the first 7-Eleven round-the-clock convenience store in a neighbourhood in India's financial capital of Mumbai on Oct. 9. The deal marks the latest by the Reliance Group, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, to rapidly expand its retail and e-commerce businesses to better compete with Amazon.com and Walmart Inc's Flipkart in India's nearly trillion-dollar retail market.

  • Volcon pops in market debut

    Volcon CEO Jordan Davis on the EV powersports-maker's IPO, and future prospects.

  • Oil Sinks by Most in Two Weeks With Supply Concerns Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined by the most in two weeks in the wake of growing U.S. inventories and after Russia signaled it is ready to help ease a global energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoFutu

  • Russia's Sberbank, Mail.Ru invest extra $168 million into JV

    Russia's largest lender Sberbank and internet firm Mail.Ru have invested an additional 12.2 billion roubles ($168.39 million) in their ride-hailing and food delivery joint venture, the companies said on Thursday. Total funding for the JV since its inception in December 2019 now stands at 45 billion roubles, with both companies having contributed equal amounts, keeping their stakes at 45.01% each.

  • Crude Oil Bulls Set Sights On $100 A Barrel

    Prices have risen by more than 25% over the past seven weeks, almost uninterrupted. Other energy products like Gas and coal have gained much more momentum than oil, and the price of oil may continue to rise in the near future.

  • Medtronic Expands Recall of MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pumps

    The FDA has announced that Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) has expanded the Class I recall of its MiniMed 600 series insulin pumps. Medtronic is offering to replace all MiniMed 600 series insulin pumps that have a clear retainer ring. The retainer ring helps to lock the insulin cartridge into place in the pump's reservoir compartment. If the cartridge is not locked firmly into place, under or over insulin delivery may occur. In a separate update, FDA said Medtronic expanded an August 2018 recall of re

  • Goldman Sachs cuts ratings on American and JetBlue, but says it’s still ‘positive’ on airlines

    Goldman Sachs analysts say they are still "positive on the path to profitability" for U.S. airlines, but profits are likely to be slower to return amid rising fuel prices and worse sales.