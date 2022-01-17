RENAULT GROUP 2021 COMMERCIAL PRESS RELEASE

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE



01/17/2022

Renault Group pursues growth in value-creating segments

Renault Group's worldwide sales amounted to 2,696,401 vehicles, down 4.5%.

Renault Group is pursuing the sales policy initiated in the third quarter of 2020, which is leading to an increase in the share of its sales in the most profitable channels. In the five main European countries (France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom), the share of sales to retail customers now represents 58%, up 6 points compared to 2019, the pre-crisis situation.

The Renault brand is strengthening its position in Europe on the electrified market. The E-TECH range (electric vehicles and hybrid engines) account for 30% of Renault passenger car sales in Europe in 2021 (vs. 17% in 2020). For Renault Arkana, which has enabled the brand to return to the C segment, the

E-TECH versions accounts for 56% of its sales.

The renewal of the Dacia brand range has been a success, driven in particular by New Sandero, which remains the best-selling vehicle among retail customers in Europe. With a 6.2% share of the retail market, the brand has climbed to the third place .

The LADA brand continues to lead the Russian market with a market share close to 21%. LADA Vesta and LADA Granta occupy the first and second place in the sales ranking, respectively.

The Alpine brand has announced a very strong increase in sales of over 74% with 2,659 units sold in 2021 and aims to continue its international development.

The group's order backlog in Europe has doubled compared with 2020 and amounts to more than three months of sales, supported by the attractiveness of the Renault E-TECH range, light commercial vehicles, Dacia Sandero and Dacia Spring 100% electric, while inventories have recorded an estimated decline of around 30% compared with 2020.

Renault Group confirms that it will achieve its CAFE1 targets (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles) in 2021.

Renault Group sales by brand YTD end of December 2021 2020* % change RENAULT PC 1,318,785 1,473,593 -10.5 LCV 374,824 314,952 +19.0 PC+LCV 1,693,609 1,788,545 -5.3 DACIA PC 502,964 484,020 +3.9 LCV 34,131 36,686 -7.0 PC+LCV 537,095 520,706 +3.1 RENAULT SAMSUNG MOTORS PC 57,480 90,300 -36.3 ALPINE PC 2,659 1,527 +74.1 LADA PC 371,317 369,461 +0.5 LCV 13,891 14,505 -4.2 PC+LCV 385,208 383,966 +0.3 AVTOVAZ PC 183 9,823 -98.1 EVEASY PC 4,168 0 +++ JINBEI&HUASONG PC 39 1,982 -98.0 LCV 15,960 25,477 -37.4 PC+LCV 15,999 27,459 -41.7 RENAULT GROUP PC 2,257,595 2,430,706 -7.1 LCV 438,806 391,620 +12.0 PC+LCV 2,696,401 2,822,326 -4.5 *2020 Volumes at proforma 2021 (excluding Shineray)





15 main market of Renault Group - YTD December 2021 2021 Volumes* PC+LCV M/S (units) (%) 1 FRANCE 521,710 24.9 2 RUSSIA 482,264 28.8 3 GERMANY 177,795 6.1 4 ITALY 154,093 9.4 5 BRAZIL 127,159 6.5 6 TURKEY 116,175 15.8 7 SPAIN+CANARY ISLANDS 115,543 11.4 8 INDIA 95,878 2.7 9 MOROCCO 69,791 39.8 10 UNITED KINGDOM 68,344 3.4 11 SOUTH KOREA 61,096 3.6 12 POLAND 51,595 10.0 13 BELGIUM+LUXEMBOURG 51,074 10.0 14 ROMANIA 48,303 34.8 15 COLOMBIA 47,606 20.7 *2021 YTD December (sales), excl Twizy





1 CAFE : Corporate Average Fuel Economy (These results should be consolidated and formalized by the European Commission in the coming months)

