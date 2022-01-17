RENAULT GROUP 2021 COMMERCIAL PRESS RELEASE
Renault Group pursues growth in value-creating segments
Renault Group's worldwide sales amounted to 2,696,401 vehicles, down 4.5%.
Renault Group is pursuing the sales policy initiated in the third quarter of 2020, which is leading to an increase in the share of its sales in the most profitable channels. In the five main European countries (France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom), the share of sales to retail customers now represents 58%, up 6 points compared to 2019, the pre-crisis situation.
The Renault brand is strengthening its position in Europe on the electrified market. The E-TECH range (electric vehicles and hybrid engines) account for 30% of Renault passenger car sales in Europe in 2021 (vs. 17% in 2020). For Renault Arkana, which has enabled the brand to return to the C segment, the
E-TECH versions accounts for 56% of its sales.
The renewal of the Dacia brand range has been a success, driven in particular by New Sandero, which remains the best-selling vehicle among retail customers in Europe. With a 6.2% share of the retail market, the brand has climbed to the third place.
The LADA brand continues to lead the Russian market with a market share close to 21%. LADA Vesta and LADA Granta occupy the first and second place in the sales ranking, respectively.
The Alpine brand has announced a very strong increase in sales of over 74% with 2,659 units sold in 2021 and aims to continue its international development.
The group's order backlog in Europe has doubled compared with 2020 and amounts to more than three months of sales, supported by the attractiveness of the Renault E-TECH range, light commercial vehicles, Dacia Sandero and Dacia Spring 100% electric, while inventories have recorded an estimated decline of around 30% compared with 2020.
Renault Group confirms that it will achieve its CAFE1 targets (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles) in 2021.
Renault Group sales by brand
YTD end of December
2021
2020*
% change
RENAULT
PC
1,318,785
1,473,593
-10.5
LCV
374,824
314,952
+19.0
PC+LCV
1,693,609
1,788,545
-5.3
DACIA
PC
502,964
484,020
+3.9
LCV
34,131
36,686
-7.0
PC+LCV
537,095
520,706
+3.1
RENAULT SAMSUNG MOTORS
PC
57,480
90,300
-36.3
ALPINE
PC
2,659
1,527
+74.1
LADA
PC
371,317
369,461
+0.5
LCV
13,891
14,505
-4.2
PC+LCV
385,208
383,966
+0.3
AVTOVAZ
PC
183
9,823
-98.1
EVEASY
PC
4,168
0
+++
JINBEI&HUASONG
PC
39
1,982
-98.0
LCV
15,960
25,477
-37.4
PC+LCV
15,999
27,459
-41.7
RENAULT GROUP
PC
2,257,595
2,430,706
-7.1
LCV
438,806
391,620
+12.0
PC+LCV
2,696,401
2,822,326
-4.5
*2020 Volumes at proforma 2021 (excluding Shineray)
15 main market of Renault Group - YTD December 2021
2021
Volumes*
PC+LCV M/S
(units)
(%)
1
FRANCE
521,710
24.9
2
RUSSIA
482,264
28.8
3
GERMANY
177,795
6.1
4
ITALY
154,093
9.4
5
BRAZIL
127,159
6.5
6
TURKEY
116,175
15.8
7
SPAIN+CANARY ISLANDS
115,543
11.4
8
INDIA
95,878
2.7
9
MOROCCO
69,791
39.8
10
UNITED KINGDOM
68,344
3.4
11
SOUTH KOREA
61,096
3.6
12
POLAND
51,595
10.0
13
BELGIUM+LUXEMBOURG
51,074
10.0
14
ROMANIA
48,303
34.8
15
COLOMBIA
47,606
20.7
*2021 YTD December (sales), excl Twizy
About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.9 million vehicles in 2020. It employs more than 170,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/
1 CAFE : Corporate Average Fuel Economy (These results should be consolidated and formalized by the European Commission in the coming months)
