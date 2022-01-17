U.S. markets closed

RENAULT GROUP 2021 COMMERCIAL PRESS RELEASE

RENAULT
·4 min read
In this article:
COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

01/17/2022

Renault Group pursues growth in value-creating segments

  • Renault Group's worldwide sales amounted to 2,696,401 vehicles, down 4.5%.

  • Renault Group is pursuing the sales policy initiated in the third quarter of 2020, which is leading to an increase in the share of its sales in the most profitable channels. In the five main European countries (France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom), the share of sales to retail customers now represents 58%, up 6 points compared to 2019, the pre-crisis situation.

  • The Renault brand is strengthening its position in Europe on the electrified market. The E-TECH range (electric vehicles and hybrid engines) account for 30% of Renault passenger car sales in Europe in 2021 (vs. 17% in 2020). For Renault Arkana, which has enabled the brand to return to the C segment, the
    E-TECH versions accounts for 56% of its sales.

  • The renewal of the Dacia brand range has been a success, driven in particular by New Sandero, which remains the best-selling vehicle among retail customers in Europe. With a 6.2% share of the retail market, the brand has climbed to the third place.

  • The LADA brand continues to lead the Russian market with a market share close to 21%. LADA Vesta and LADA Granta occupy the first and second place in the sales ranking, respectively.

  • The Alpine brand has announced a very strong increase in sales of over 74% with 2,659 units sold in 2021 and aims to continue its international development.

  • The group's order backlog in Europe has doubled compared with 2020 and amounts to more than three months of sales, supported by the attractiveness of the Renault E-TECH range, light commercial vehicles, Dacia Sandero and Dacia Spring 100% electric, while inventories have recorded an estimated decline of around 30% compared with 2020.

  • Renault Group confirms that it will achieve its CAFE1 targets (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles) in 2021.

Renault Group sales by brand

YTD end of December

2021

2020*

% change

RENAULT

PC

1,318,785

1,473,593

-10.5

LCV

374,824

314,952

+19.0

PC+LCV

1,693,609

1,788,545

-5.3

DACIA

PC

502,964

484,020

+3.9

LCV

34,131

36,686

-7.0

PC+LCV

537,095

520,706

+3.1

RENAULT SAMSUNG MOTORS

PC

57,480

90,300

-36.3

ALPINE

PC

2,659

1,527

+74.1

LADA

PC

371,317

369,461

+0.5

LCV

13,891

14,505

-4.2

PC+LCV

385,208

383,966

+0.3

AVTOVAZ

PC

183

9,823

-98.1

EVEASY

PC

4,168

0

+++

JINBEI&HUASONG

PC

39

1,982

-98.0

LCV

15,960

25,477

-37.4

PC+LCV

15,999

27,459

-41.7

RENAULT GROUP

PC

2,257,595

2,430,706

-7.1

LCV

438,806

391,620

+12.0

PC+LCV

2,696,401

2,822,326

-4.5

*2020 Volumes at proforma 2021 (excluding Shineray)


15 main market of Renault Group - YTD December 2021

2021

Volumes*

PC+LCV M/S

(units)

(%)

1

FRANCE

521,710

24.9

2

RUSSIA

482,264

28.8

3

GERMANY

177,795

6.1

4

ITALY

154,093

9.4

5

BRAZIL

127,159

6.5

6

TURKEY

116,175

15.8

7

SPAIN+CANARY ISLANDS

115,543

11.4

8

INDIA

95,878

2.7

9

MOROCCO

69,791

39.8

10

UNITED KINGDOM

68,344

3.4

11

SOUTH KOREA

61,096

3.6

12

POLAND

51,595

10.0

13

BELGIUM+LUXEMBOURG

51,074

10.0

14

ROMANIA

48,303

34.8

15

COLOMBIA

47,606

20.7

*2021 YTD December (sales), excl Twizy


RENAULT GROUP PRESSE

Rie Yamane
+33 6 03 16 35 20
rie.yamane@renault.com

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.9 million vehicles in 2020. It employs more than 170,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

1 CAFE : Corporate Average Fuel Economy (These results should be consolidated and formalized by the European Commission in the coming months)

Attachment


