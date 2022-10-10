U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

RENAULT GROUP: JOINT STATEMENT RENAULT GROUP AND NISSAN

RENAULT
·1 min read
RENAULT
RENAULT

Joint Statement

Paris, Tokyo, Yokohama – October 10th, 2022

Renault Group and Nissan Motor Co are currently engaged in trustful discussions around several initiatives as part of continued efforts to reinforce the cooperation and the future of the Alliance.

The discussions include:

  • An agreement on a set of strategic common initiatives across markets, products, and technologies.

  • Nissan’s consideration to invest in the new Renault EV entity which will support Renault’s Renaulution strategy and will be one of the strategic steps towards Nissan Ambition 2030.

  • The companies continue to drive structural improvements to ensure sustainable Alliance operations and governance.

Any further communication will be done in due course by the Alliance members.

***

 

 

 

Attachment


