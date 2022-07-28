RENAULT GROUP: Nissan contribution to Renault's Q2 2022 earnings

RENAULT

Nissan contributes €276 million for second quarter 2022 to Renault Group’s earnings

Nissan released today its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023 (April 1st, 2022 to March 31st, 2023).

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023 (April 1st to June 30th, 2022), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault Group’s second quarter 2022 net income estimated at €276 million (1).

(1) based on an average exchange rate of 138.1 yen/euro for the period under review.





