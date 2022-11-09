U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

Renault Group: Nissan's contribution to Renault Group’s third quarter 2022 earnings

November 09th, 2022

 

 

Nissan contributes €27 million to Renault Group’s third quarter 2022 earnings

Nissan released today its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023 (April 1st, 2022 to March 31st, 2023).

 

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023 (July 1st to September 30th, 2022), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault Group’s third quarter 2022 net income estimated at €27 million (1).

 

 

(1) based on an average exchange rate of 139.2 yen/euro for the period under review.

 

 


