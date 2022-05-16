U.S. markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.75
    -19.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,003.00
    -117.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,324.50
    -58.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.90
    -8.60 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.74
    -1.75 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0410
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.87
    -2.90 (-9.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9530
    -0.2320 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,403.80
    +689.91 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    682.44
    +1.33 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,550.66
    +123.01 (+0.47%)
     

RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group signs agreements to sell Renault Russia and its controlling interest in AVTOVAZ

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RENAULT
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RNLSY
  • RNSDF
RENAULT
RENAULT

PRESS RELEASE

May 16, 2022

Renault Group signs agreements to sell Renault Russia and its controlling interest in AVTOVAZ

Boulogne-Billancourt, May 16th, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Renault Group unanimously approved the signing of agreements to sell 100% of Renault Group's shares in Renault Russia to Moscow City entity and its 67.69% interest in AVTOVAZ to NAMI (the Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute).

The closing of these transactions is not subject to any conditions, and all required approvals have been obtained.

The agreement provides for an option for Renault Group to buy back its interest in AVTOVAZ, exercisable at certain times during the next 6 years.

"Today, we have taken a difficult but necessary decision; and we are making a responsible choice towards our 45,000 employees in Russia, while preserving the Group's performance and our ability to return to the country in the future, in a different context. I am confident in the Renault Group's ability to further accelerate its transformation and exceed its mid-term targets," said Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group.

As announced on March 23rd, a non-cash adjustment charge amounting to the accounting value of the consolidated intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and goodwill of the Group in Russia should be recorded in the 2022 first half results. As of December 31, 2021, this value amounted to 2,195 million euros. Russian operations will consequently be deconsolidated in Renault Group consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2022 and will be accounted for as discontinued activities in application of IFRS 5 requirements.

Renault Group confirms its financial outlook as announced on March 23, 2022.
Ahead of its mid-term Renaulution targets, Renault Group will present, at a Capital Market Day in the fall of 2022, its updated financial outlook and strategy, positioning the Group as a competitive, tech and sustainable benchmark player.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.7 million vehicles in 2021. It employs nearly 160,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/



RENAULT GROUP
MEDIA RELATIONS



Frederic Texier
+33 6 10 78 49 20
frederic.texier@renault.com



Rie Yamane
+33 6 03 16 35 20
rie.yamane@renault.com


RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS

Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanly Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Underway, But Wait For This Signal

    A rally attempt is underway. Get ready, get set, but don't go just yet. Chevron, Broadcom, Tesla and Twitter are among stocks to watch.

  • George Soros Backs Bet on Rivian as Ford Delivers Bad News

    Rivian got scared but the electric vehicle maker made up for it well. The young manufacturer of electric SUVs and pickups has just cleared some of the many doubts hanging over its short-term future. The Irvine, Calif.-based company confirmed its production target of 25,000 vehicles in 2022, despite supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and soaring raw material prices.

  • Coinbase Expects More Pain Ahead

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a bumpy ride over the last 12 months. Once worth more than $80 billion in market capitalization, the fintech has lost more than 80% of its value. Coinbase has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

  • Is Cash Trash? This Should Be Your Cash Allocation in a Bear Market

    Cash serves a valuable purpose in many investment portfolios, but when the stock market dives, many investors turn to cash in a knee-jerk reaction to avoid losses. However, depending on the reason, moving all your investments from equities to cash … Continue reading → The post Is Cash Trash? This Should Be Your Cash Allocation in a Bear Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Futures, Oil Retreat After Big China Data Miss: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fell and stocks wavered Monday as poor Chinese economic data fueled concerns about the global outlook.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityAn Asia-Pacific share index came

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Warren Buffett has guided Berkshire Hathaway to market-crushing returns through good times and bad, and the Oracle of Omaha's investment conglomerate has now posted a total return of roughly 3.5% year to date. With a tip of the hat to Buffett's impressive market-beating mojo, a panel of Motley Fool investors has identified a trio of great stocks in the Berkshire portfolio that have what it takes to deliver fantastic performance. Read on to see why they identified Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Kroger (NYSE: KR), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as stocks that can help you crush the market over the long term.

  • Crypto investor Barry Silbert offers sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes this week

    Billionaire crypto investor, Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, on Saturday offered sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes recently. It’s been a tough six months to be a crypto investor.

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.

  • 3 Big Reasons to Buy Upstart on the Dip

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an explosive financial technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks. After reaching an all-time high of $401 per share in 2021, Upstart stock has progressively fallen, at one point by as much as 93% since. Investors took particular issue with the company's recent Q1 2022 earnings report, sending the stock down more than 50% on the day results were released.

  • Could Amazon.com Be a Millionaire Maker Stock?

    A $10,000 investment back then would be worth around $11.7 million today. It's fair to ask whether the kind of growth needed to mint new millionaires from an investment in the e-commerce giant is still possible. Amazon's stock has lost 40% of its value from its all-time high and is down over 30% in 2022 alone as pressure on consumers from rampant inflation, higher costs, and a deteriorating economy takes a toll.

  • SoFi Is Down 66% This Year. Is It Time to Buy?

    The digital banking company has gotten crushed this year along with many other tech and fintech stocks.

  • It Might Not Be Time to Buy the Dip. This Expert Sees Stocks Falling Even Lower.

    Veteran market technician Andrew Addison says there is no evidence that more stocks are reversing their downtrends as the broad indexes fall.

  • Bonds Suddenly Look Like a Smart Hedge Again After 12% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- A few brave souls in the investing world are starting to move back into bonds to ride out an oncoming economic storm. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityWhile debt bulls on Wall Street ha

  • Princeton University Discloses Large Stake in Lithium Miner

    Princeton University is one of the largest shareholders in Lithium Americas, a development-stage miner.

  • Despite bounce, S&P 500 hovers close to bear market. Here’s the number that counts

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks remains on the brink of expiring, with the benchmark S&P 500 just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. A Friday bounce for stocks saw the S&P 500 nearly halve its decline for the week to 2.4%, closing at 4023.89. In One Chart: Stock market’s ‘ultimate lows’ are still ahead as investors have not yet capitulated, says B. of A.