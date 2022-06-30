U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,810.00
    -11.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,928.00
    -71.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,652.50
    -38.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.10
    -5.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.02
    +0.24 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0454
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    -0.1130 (-3.52%)
     

  • Vix

    28.16
    -0.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2130
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6180
    +0.0730 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,052.63
    -241.69 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.73
    -8.94 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.32
    -11.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.98
    -372.62 (-1.39%)
     

Renault limited to 44% stake in Nissan under agreement, filing shows

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv
In this article:
  • NSANY
  • RNO.PA

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co on Thursday gave some details of its two-decade-old alliance agreement with top shareholder Renault SA for the first time, making clear the French automaker is not allowed to increase its stake beyond 44% without permission.

In an annual securities report filed in Tokyo, Nissan said Renault was not allowed to increase its stake in the Japanese automaker beyond 44% without Nissan's permission, with the exception of cases such as other entity bidding for Nissan.

Renault owns around 43% of Nissan while the Japanese carmaker owns 15% of its top shareholder, but without voting rights.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)

