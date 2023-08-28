Renault looking at spring 2024 IPO for Ampere, CEO says

PARIS (Reuters) - French car maker Renault is looking to list its Ampere electric vehicle business on the stock market in the spring of 2024, CEO Luca de Meo said on Monday.

De Meo told BFM TV that Renault was targeting Nov 1 of this year for the unit to be separated from the rest of the company as a preparatory step in the run-up to the initial public offering.

"So we separate and then we see if we have the right conditions to enter the market," he said, adding spring 2024 would be the likely window for a listing.

