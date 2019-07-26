Renault Lowers Sales Outlook as Auto Market Slowdown Takes Hold

(Bloomberg) -- Renault SA lowered its outlook for full-year sales as the French carmaker grapples with a downturn in the European car market and dismal results from partner Nissan Motor Co.Revenue will be close to last year’s level rather than grow, according to a statement Friday. The company kept its forecast for a group operating margin of 6% and reported first-half operating income of 1.52 billion euros ($1.69 billion).Renault’s results cap a mostly gloomy week for the automotive industry. Ford Motor Co. missed earnings estimates and gave a projection for 2019 profit that disappointed investors, while Tesla Inc. posted a worse-than-expected loss. Suppliers also suffered, with Continental AG shaving its targets. Among the brighter spots, France’s PSA Group booked a record profit margin at its automotive division and Volkswagen AG’s earnings beat estimates.Renault took a hit in the latest reporting period from a decline in Nissan earnings to a decade low. The Japanese carmaker, in which Renault holds a 43% stake, doubled the number of jobs it plans to eliminate and unveiled new production cuts. It reported a 99% drop in first-quarter profit and an operating margin of 0.1%, blaming sales incentives and over-expansion under former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.Renault is counting on new models, higher prices and cost-cutting measures to reach its profit targets in the second half, as well as its “fighting spirit,” Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore said in the statement. Sales fell 6.7% in the first half and operating income dropped 12%.Read More: Nissan’s Pain Worsens on 99% Profit Plunge, 12,500 Job Cuts (1)The alliance between Renault and Nissan has been teetering following Ghosn’s arrest in Japan in November on charges of financial crimes, which he denies. Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard has pushed for a merger Nissan didn’t want, and upset the Japanese partner further by not informing it that it was in talks to combine with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. Those talks have collapsed after the French government made it clear it wanted Nissan to support the Renault-Fiat deal before entering an agreement.The tensions within the Franco-Japanese alliance come as the auto sector is facing a slump in Chinese volumes, uncertainty regarding new rules on emissions in Europe and Brexit. France and Germany are also considering phasing out government incentives to buy new cars. Unit sales outside Europe slumped 13.9% in the first half, while European volumes were roughly flat.Read More: Europe Car Sales Extend Downward Spiral With Worst Drop of 2019(Updates with details of results in fifth paragraph.)To contact the reporter on this story: Ania Nussbaum in Paris at anussbaum5@bloomberg.netTo contact the editors responsible for this story: Tara Patel at tpatel2@bloomberg.net, ;Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Frank ConnellyFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

