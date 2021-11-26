U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,626.00
    -73.00 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,964.00
    -785.00 (-2.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,233.00
    -133.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.70
    -68.30 (-2.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.31
    -5.08 (-6.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +23.40 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    +0.0081 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5350
    -0.1320 (-7.92%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    +6.32 (+32.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3332
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7000
    -1.6390 (-1.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,510.79
    -4,109.76 (-7.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,366.04
    -54.48 (-3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.39
    -219.98 (-3.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,751.62
    -747.66 (-2.53%)
     

Renault's cult '4' reimagined as a real flying car

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Like other automakers, Renault has been known to play the nostalgia card with iconic models like the 5 reimagined as a modern EV. However, the company is taking that to a whole 'nother level with the Air4, a literal flying car version of the cult Renault 4 hatchback.

Renault teamed up with Miami design firm TheArsenale to create a human-sized drone with an updated version of the 4 sitting on top. The concept marks the 60th anniversary of the Renault 4 and aims to show where the brand might be 60 years down the road. "AIR4 is a symbol of independence and freedom, born out of the realization that traffic is compounding, lives are grinding to a halt, and the world above us is unhampered," Renault wrote.

The body is built entirely out of carbon fiber and carries a 22,000 mAh battery (with no voltage given) that puts out 90,000 mAh of total power. Thrust is given as 95 kg, or 209 pounds per propeller, for a total lifting capacity of around 840 pounds. 

Renault&#39;s cult &#39;4&#39; reimagined as a real flying car
Renault's cult '4' reimagined as a real flying car

The driver enters by lifting the entire body from the front to enter an interior Renault describes as "utilitarian." It can take off at 31 MPH (currently limited to 9 MPH) and fly around at speeds of up to 58 MPH. It did briefly fly (above), but is now slated to go on display at the Atelier Renault museum in Paris and elsewhere around the world (Miami, New York and Macau) in 2022. 

Renault once called the 4 (also known as the 4L or "quatrelle") a "blue jeans" car, and it launched in 1961 with a 603cc engine as a fun, cheap-to-operate vehicle. It sold more than 8 million models over 30 years across 100 countries, with the last version produced in 1992. Renault announced plans to revive that model as the Renault 4ever EV in 2025, so the Air4 might give some clues to its final design.... or not. 

Renault&#39;s cult &#39;4&#39; reimagined as a real flying car
Renault's cult '4' reimagined as a real flying car

Recommended Stories

  • EU seeks to block political ads that target people's ethnicity or religion

    Organizations would need to disclose how ads are paid for and how they are targeting certain groups.

  • Japanese firms will test a bank-backed cryptocurrency in 2022

    A consortium made up of approximately 70 Japanese firms said this week they plan to launch a yen-based cryptocurrency in 2022.

  • Russia is investigating Netflix over LGBT content

    The company faces a fine and a temporary suspension of services if it's found to have violated the law.

  • Apple's mixed reality headset may be a standalone device

    According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the headset will have two processors -- one with the same computing power as the M1 chip.

  • The best deals on headphones, earbuds and audio gadgets we found for Black Friday

    Here are the best deals on headphones, earbuds, speakers and other audio gadgets for Black Friday 2021, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • The best Black Friday tech deals we could find

    Here's a list of the best Black Friday 2021 tech deals you can get this year, from headphones to streaming devices to smartwatches and more.

  • Owlet stops selling infant monitoring sock after FDA order

    Following a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Owlet has stopped selling its popular Smart Sock family in the US.

  • The Amazon device deals worth your money on Black Friday

    Here are all of the Amazon devices that have been discounted for Black Friday 2021, including Echo speakers, Fire TV devices, Kindles and more.

  • The Razer Blade 15 Advanced drops to $1,400 for Black Friday

    A number of Razer products are getting big discounts for Black Friday today, but the best deal might be on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop.

  • ‘Final Fantasy’ meets ‘Fortnite’ is more fun than it should be

    Fortnite and Final Fantasy. A doomed pairing of the most lucrative recent gaming phenomenon with one of the most storied video-game franchises spanning over 30 years? With so many great games on my to-do list, why am I still glued to a free-to-play mobile game?

  • The 2021 Apple TV 4K is on sale for $160 right now

    Amazon's latest deal on the Apple TV 4K knocks the streaming device down to $160, or $20 off its normal price.

  • GOG offers big discounts on 'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Cyberpunk 2077' and more

    If there’s a theme to the sale, it’s all about CRPGs. Expect to see titles like Divinity: Original Sin and Divinity 2 as much as 65 percent off.

  • The Ford 2022 Ranger Truck Is Here. Another Key Launch Is Coming.

    The unveiling of the midsize pickup truck is a reminder that internal-combustion vehicles still count for something at the old-line car companies.

  • UPDATE 3-Tesla decides against state aid for German battery plant as Musk opposes subsidies

    BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Tesla has withdrawn its application for state funding for its planned battery factory near Berlin, the electric vehicle maker said on Friday, adding that construction plans were unchanged. The European Union in January approved a plan that included giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support production of electric vehicle batteries and help the bloc to reduce imports from industry leader China. Tesla was expected to receive 1.14 billion euros https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/german-decision-tesla-subsidies-expected-by-end-year-2021-09-05 ($1.28 billion) in EU funding for its battery plant in Gruenheide, Brandenburg under the plan, with a final decision likely by the end of the year.

  • Tesla to invest $188 million to expand Shanghai factory capacity -Beijing Daily

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla Inc plans to invest up to 1.2 billion yuan ($187.91 million) to expand production capacity at its Shanghai factory that will allow it to employ 4,000 more people at the site, state-backed Beijing Daily newspaper reported on Friday. The newspaper attributed the information to a Shanghai government platform for companies' environmental information disclosures. The investment amount was redacted in the document Tesla published on Nov. 23 on the platform when Reuters accessed the document on Friday.

  • Tesla decides against state aid for German battery plant as Musk opposes subsidies

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla said on Friday it has withdrawn its application for state aid for its planned battery factory near Berlin as CEO Elon Musk declared the electric vehicle maker opposed all subsidies. The European Union in January approved a plan that included giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support production of electric vehicle batteries and help the bloc to reduce imports from industry leader China. Tesla was expected to receive 1.14 billion euros https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/german-decision-tesla-subsidies-expected-by-end-year-2021-09-05 ($1.28 billion) in EU funding for its battery plant in Gruenheide, Brandenburg under the plan, with a final decision likely by the end of the year.

  • Carmakers get inventive as global chip crisis bites

    Whether buying computer chips directly from manufacturers, reconfiguring cars, or producing them with parts missing, automakers are having to get creative to cope with the global shortage of semiconductors. The shortage, due to supply problems and a surge in demand for consumer electricals during the pandemic, has hit the auto industry hard, with millions of vehicles worldwide not being produced because important parts are missing. With the problem lasting longer than initially expected, manufacturers including Daimler and Volkswagen have had to rethink production strategies.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As It Reportedly Delays SUV Deliveries?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as it mulls expansion plans on the heels of a monster IPO? The EV startup trades as RIVN.

  • Why Ford's Rivian Breakup Makes It a Better EV Stock

    After working together for a time to produce an electric vehicle (EV) in alliance, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) canceled their plans publicly on Friday, Nov. 19. Ford's CEO Jim Farley said Ford is now confident it can design and manufacture EVs on its own. The market reacted by bidding Ford's stock down slightly, while Rivian's shares jumped more than 4% before the close of Friday trading.

  • XPeng Stock Shows Strong Q3 Earnings; Is It A Buy Now? Here's What Charts, Analysis Show

    China-based EV maker XPeng's stock made its debut in August at $15 a share. After it rose significantly since its IPO, should investors consider buying XPEV?