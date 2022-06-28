U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.25
    +22.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,612.00
    +191.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,109.25
    +68.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.30
    +14.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.13
    +1.56 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.50
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.30
    +0.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.03
    -0.20 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7550
    +0.3090 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,155.74
    -278.08 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.71
    -0.09 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,322.27
    +63.95 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Renault teams up with Atos on data gathering, which Renault hopes will cut costs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RNO.PA

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault is teaming up with software company Atos, the companies said on Tuesday, to collect and analyse data in a "strategic collaboration" which Renault said would result in cost savings.

Renault and Atos said their data partnership would allow manufacturers to collect and structure data from industrial equipment at scale to improve operational excellence and product quality.

"Renault Group is already saving 80 million euros per year and aims to deploy this solution across the remainder of its 35 plants, connecting over 22,000 pieces of equipment, by 2023 to generate savings of 200 million euros ($211.5 million) per year," the company said. ($1 = 0.9455 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Owned for at Least 21 Years

    These highly profitable companies have been fixtures in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio for more than two decades.

  • India's Zomato sheds nearly $1 billion in valuation over two days after Blinkit deal

    Shares of India's Zomato Ltd fell as much as 8.2% on Tuesday, extending losses for a second straight day as investors questioned the rationale of the company's deal to buy local grocery delivery startup Blinkit. The Ant Group-backed food delivery firm said on Friday it would acquire Blinkit for 44.47 billion rupees ($568.16 million) in stock, as it tries to gain a foothold in the fiercely competitive quick delivery market. The deal comes after it bought a more than 9% stake in SoftBank Group-backed Blinkit for nearly 5.18 billion rupees in August, with a promise to invest as much as $400 million in the Indian quick-commerce market over the next two years.

  • Oil extends gains as major producers flag capacity limits

    Oil prices rallied for a third day on Tuesday as major producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates looked unlikely to be able to boost output significantly, while political unrest in Libya and Ecuador added to supply concerns. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.8, or 1.6%, to $111.36 a barrel by 0644 GMT, extending a 1.8% gain in the previous session. Brent crude futures climbed $1.9, or 1.7%, to $116.99, adding to a 1.7% rise in the previous session.

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as Critical Software Pulled

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find P

  • Vanguard Sues Financial Advisor Over Alleged Client Solicitation

    The dispute involves an advisor who oversaw about $4.75 billion in assets under management for Vanguard clients.

  • Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub

    Dwindling Russian gas supplies are proving a threat to chemicals companies and their disruption would reverberate well beyond the sector, threatening Europe’s economy at a time of high inflation and slowing growth.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for July 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • A shale booster shot: 'Re-fracs' rise as cheap way to lift U.S. oil output

    (Reuters) -U.S. shale oil producers are returning to existing wells and giving them a second, high-pressure blast to lift output for a fraction of the cost of a finishing a new well. These "re-fracs" are taking hold as shale oil producers look to take advantage of $100 a barrel crude without making big investments in new wells and fields. A global oil shortage has triggered calls from U.S. President Joe Biden for shale producers to spend more of their profits on increasing output.

  • What happens to the 116-year-old Kellogg name when the company breaks up?

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane shares his thinking on what will happen to the company's iconic name after the business is split up.

  • What the Roe v. Wade ruling means for tech companies and reproductive privacy

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle joins the Live show to break down what the overturning of Roe v. Wade means for tech companies and reproductive health data.

  • U.S. Supreme Court won't hear Apple's bid to revive Qualcomm patent challenges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Apple Inc's bid to revive an effort to cancel two Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents despite the global settlement of the underlying dispute between the two tech giants. The justices turned away Apple's appeal of a lower court's ruling that the Cupertino, California-based company lacked standing to pursue the matter because of the settlement. Apple had argued that it should be allowed to appeal because San Diego-based Qualcomm could sue again after the settlement ends.

  • What’s Holding Back Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner?

    Boeing largely halted deliveries of new Dreamliners for nearly two years amid production defects and regulatory issues—and now has retooled its manufacturing and supply chain with an eye to resuming deliveries this summer.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Approaching The 200 Day EMA

    Natural gas markets have initially fallen a bit on Monday but turned around to recover ever so slightly. The $6.50 level sits above as resistance.

  • Tesla, Ford and GM Raise EV Prices as Costs, Demand Grow

    Auto makers are marking up electric vehicles to offset rising battery-material costs and capitalize on the interest caused by higher gas prices.

  • 2 Undervalued Coal Miners to Consider

    Coal mining stocks are making a comeback amid the global energy shortage

  • Binance CEO eyes '50 to 100 deals' as crypto slump shakes industry

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the company is looking at up to 100 deals as a sell-off in crypto markets has created stress across the industry.

  • OPEC boosts oil income in 2021, well completions drop

    OPEC's oil revenue surged in 2021 as prices and demand recovered from the worst of the COVID pandemic, while the number of its members' active rigs posted a modest rebound and new completed wells declined, data from the group showed. The value of petroleum exports by the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached $561 billion in 2021, up 77% from 2020, OPEC's Annual Statistical Bulletin published on Tuesday showed. As OPEC raised output in 2021, the number of active oil rigs in OPEC members rose by 11% to 489, a smaller increase than that seen worldwide.

  • Ripple WILL Leave the Country if SEC Wins, Says CEO Garlinghouse

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has been fighting the Ripple for more than a year and a half now, with no clear decision still.

  • Macron tells Biden that UAE, Saudi can barely raise oil output

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (Reuters) -Two top OPEC oil producers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, can barely increase oil production, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he had been told by the UAE's president. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been perceived as the only two countries in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with spare capacity to boost global deliveries that could reduce prices.

  • Gas prices aren't falling to $4.50 anytime soon: Analyst

    The relief in gas prices seen in the latter half of June may prove to be short-lived.