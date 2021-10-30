U.S. markets closed

Rene Perras a Leading Digital PR Expert Rated Best Lawyer SEO & Marketing Advisor Collaborates With KISS PR Brand Story

Rene Perras is one of the industry's leading experts in PR, SEO, and lawyer marketing.

Rene Perras is one of the industry's leading experts in PR, SEO, and lawyer marketing.

Dallas, TX , Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Perras has demonstrated his ability to secure high ticket cases using his PR expertise as an author and publicist for a number of companies and law firms. Perras has been involved in many public relations efforts for professional associations as their go-to guy and has worked with top trial lawyers nationwide.

In his new position at KISS PR, Rene will be responsible for new client acquisition and will work with top law firms to promote KISS PR legal new business.

Rated Best Lawyer SEO & Marketing Advisor - Rene Perras

About Rene Perras

Rene Perras, born in Canada, now a Jupiter Florida resident president of Cepac and involved in the day to day activities of managing his consulting firm, since June of 1987, has always been a disruptive entrepreneur in the marketplace. He met and married his wife in Montreal, a first generation American born Indian whose family emigrated from Hyderabad over fifty years ago to the US. He’s always been interested in finding inventive ways to streamline businesses and law firm operations, making them more effective and efficient. Among the media accolades, he has received are Forbes, Entrepreneur, Law.com to name a few.

About KISS PR Brand Story

KISS PR is a Dallas based digital marketing company that specializes in news & brand storytelling.

For more information visit kisspr.com

Media Contact

Az@kisspr.com


