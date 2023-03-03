U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Renegade Foods Launches Industry First Shelf-Stable Vegan Deli Meat

·2 min read

Flavorful artisan vegan salamis honoring old-world European tradition can now be stored, shipped, merchandised without refrigeration

BERKELEY, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area-based Renegade Foods, announced the launch of their shelf-stable vegan salamis that can now be stored, shipped, and merchandised without refrigeration. This marks a first of its kind in the vegan culinary world as currently only animal-meat salami can be stored on the shelf. Honoring the centuries-old traditions from Europe, the company utilizes wholesome organic ingredients and traditional meat preservation techniques ensuring the flavors and textures are created naturally and with minimal processing.

Renegade Artisan Vegan Salami
Renegade Artisan Vegan Salami

"Shelf-stable is a game changer for our business, our customers and the category," said Iona Campbell, CEO and Co-Founder of Renegade Foods. "Instantly we can decrease our environmental impact by reducing our packaging by over 80% and removing the need for cold storage. For retailers, they can now easily cross merchandise our salamis throughout the store to improve velocity, from the cheese counter to the wine section and of course the current deli case. And this breakthrough comes without sacrificing the incredible flavors and nutritional profiles of our products which have endeared them to top chefs, retailers and consumers around the United States."

According to Campbell, the guiding principle for creating shelf stability was maintaining the robust flavors created from whole food ingredients and spices without over-processing, flavor additives or preservatives.

"Our tools are the traditional tools of food artisans used over centuries – fermentation, smoking and quality ingredients," said Campbell. "That's how you create amazing tasting products that are not just good for the planet, but good for the soul."

Campbell added that Renegade's products also have excellent nutrition, with 18g of protein per serving and a third of the fat of animal salamis.

The company also announced some recent successes, including a record 4th quarter in 2022, "sold-out" holiday season with the venerable gift basket company Harry & David and the addition of several new accounts to their roster of restaurants and hotels.

About Renegade Foods: Renegade Foods is combining chef talent with traditional meat preservation technology to bring plant-based to deli counters, restaurant kitchens, and home cooks, too. Founded in 2019 by Iona Campbell and Kalie Marder, it has developed a line of premium smoked meats made from high quality plant-based ingredients. Renegade Foods is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

Contact: info@renegadefoods.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renegade-foods-launches-industry-first-shelf-stable-vegan-deli-meat-301761746.html

SOURCE Renegade Foods

