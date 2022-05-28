U.S. markets closed

Renegotiation of the collective agreement: Labour dispute at Raglan Mine

·3 min read

LAVAL, QC, May 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Raglan Mine acknowledges the decision of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 9449, representing production and maintenance employees to exercise their right to strike, despite all efforts to date to reach a negotiated agreement.

Raglan Mine logo (CNW Group/RAGLAN MINE, a GLENCORE company)
Raglan Mine logo (CNW Group/RAGLAN MINE, a GLENCORE company)

As a result, Raglan Mine has no choice but to suspend all production activities at the mine site, with a view to keeping the safety of all employees our top priority. This implies a demobilization of the site and a return of employees to their hometowns. A reduced number of workers will remain at the site to maintain essential operations and ensure site integrity.

"We believe the Global Offer presented to the union was fair and mutually beneficial for all parties. The union's actions are particularly disappointing considering the recent arrival of an independent mediator and the openness the company demonstrated to improve the initial offer," said Pierre Barrette, Raglan Mine's vice-president.

Three weeks ago, Raglan Mine tabled a Global Offer that placed its employees among the best paid in the mining industry.

The company is ready to return to the negotiating table to continue negotiations as soon as possible in order to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

www.glencore.ca/raglan
www.glencore.com

Notes for Editors

Raglan Mine

Raglan Mine is part of the Glencore Group, one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies. Its operations are located on the northern edge of Quebec. Its property stretches 70 kilometres from east to west, with a series of high-grade ore deposits scattered along its length, primarily nickel and copper.

With the establishment of the Raglan Agreement in 1995, a historic agreement with the Inuit communities of Nunavik, Raglan Mine is a pioneer in the industry. Raglan Mine employs more than 1,200 people, 20% of whom are from local Inuit communities. Raglan Mine is also an active participant in the economy of Nunavik and Quebec, contributing $690 million to Quebec's GDP, including $147 million from its suppliers. On average, more than 2,700 jobs are supported annually. Located far from any city, its network of suppliers extends to the four corners of Quebec, with 70% of its goods and services suppliers situated in the province.

Raglan Mine aspires to be a model company in the mining industry by promoting the development of its human resources, demonstrating fairness towards its multicultural workforce, and acting with respect for the communities and the environment. Raglan Mine is committed to a safe, productive, healthy, and stable work environment for years to come.

Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by its global network of more than 30 marketing offices.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 145,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.

www.facebook.com/raglanmine
www.facebook.com/Glencore
www.flickr.com/photos/glencore
www.instagram.com/glencoreplc 
www.linkedin.com/company/8518 
www.slideshare.net/glencore 
www.twitter.com/glencore 
www.youtube.com/glencorevideos

Disclaimer

The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, "Glencore", "Glencore group" and "Group" are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies.  Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

