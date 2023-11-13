Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) anticipates pivotal STRIDE study topline data in December 2023.

Q3 2023 saw a net loss of $19.2 million, a deeper loss compared to Q3 2022's $13.0 million.

Research and Development expenses increased to $13.6 million, driven by clinical development and personnel costs.

General and Administrative expenses also rose to $7.3 million due to commercial development activities and increased headcount.

On November 13, 2023, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and providing updates on its business operations. The company, which specializes in therapies for rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, reported a net loss of $19.2 million for the quarter, equating to $0.57 per share. This represents an increase in net loss from the $13.0 million, or $0.53 per share, reported in the same period last year.

Financial Performance Overview

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) ended the quarter with $125.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. The company's R&D expenses for Q3 2023 were $13.6 million, a significant increase from the $9.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This rise in R&D expenses was primarily due to higher clinical development and contract manufacturing costs for mavodelpar, as well as increased medical affairs costs and personnel-related expenses due to additional headcount. G&A expenses also saw a notable increase to $7.3 million, up from $3.9 million in Q3 2022, attributed to commercial development activities and facility and personnel-related costs.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

President and CEO Gregory J. Flesher expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming topline results from the STRIDE study, expected in December 2023. The company also reported high participation in the STRIDE AHEAD open-label extension study, with 65 patients treated beyond 52 weeks and the first patient with PMM due to nuclear DNA defect enrolled. Additionally, Reneo Pharmaceuticals highlighted the repurchase and retirement of over half a million shares of common stock from vTv Therapeutics, LLC.

Story continues

The company's lead product candidate, mavodelpar, is under evaluation in the STRIDE study, a pivotal Phase 2b trial for patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies (PMM) due to mitochondrial DNA defects. The study's primary efficacy endpoint is the change from baseline in the distance walked during the 12-minute walk test at week 24. The STRIDE AHEAD study, an open-label extension trial, aims to assess the long-term safety and tolerability of mavodelpar.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Analysis

The consolidated balance sheets reveal that total assets increased to $130.4 million as of September 30, 2023, from $108.2 million at the end of 2022. The company's total liabilities also rose to $15.4 million from $8.2 million in the same period. The stockholders' equity stood at $114.9 million, reflecting the company's financial position after the recent share repurchase.

From a cash flow perspective, Reneo Pharmaceuticals used $43.9 million in operating activities during the first nine months of 2023. The company's investing activities resulted in a net cash use of $29.3 million, primarily due to the purchase of short-term investments. Financing activities provided a net inflow of $65.0 million, bolstered by proceeds from a public offering and private placement of common stock.

In summary, while Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) faces increased expenses associated with the development of its lead product candidate, mavodelpar, the company maintains a strong cash position and is poised for significant milestones in the near future. Investors and stakeholders eagerly await the STRIDE study results, which could potentially shape the company's trajectory in the coming year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

