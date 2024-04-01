ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 28, 2024

ReneSola Ltd misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.15 EPS, expectations were $-0.09. SOL isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Emeren Group Limited’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note, that we are recording today’s conference call. I will now turn the call over to Gary Dvorchak, Managing Director of the Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead, Mr. Dvorchak.

Gary Dvorchak: Thank you, operator. And hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. We released our shareholder letter after the market closed today and is available on our website at ir.emeren.com. We also provided a supplemental presentation that’s posted on our IR website that we will reference during our prepared remarks. On the call with me today are; Mr. Yumin Liu, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Ke Chen, Chief Financial Officer. Before we continue, please turn to Slide 2. Let me remind you that remarks made during this call may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent Emeren Group’s current judgment for the future.

However, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Those risks are described under Risk Factors and elsewhere in Emeren Group’s filings with the SEC. Please do not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Emeren Group opinions only as of the date of this call. Emeren Group is not obliged to update you on any revisions to these forward-looking statements. In addition, please note that all financial numbers discussed in this call are unaudited. Also, please note that, unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during the conference call are in US dollars. With that, let me now turn the call over to Yumin Liu. Yumin, go ahead.

Story continues

Yumin Liu: Thank you, Gary. Thank you, everyone for joining our call today. I’ll begin by providing an overview of our performance in Q4 and the full year of 2023, followed by the main achievements. I’ll then talk about our project pipeline. After that, Ke will deliver a comprehensive breakdown of our financial results for Q4 and our guidance for 2024. We closed 2023 with $104.7 million revenue, 22.2% gross margin, and a $9.3 million net loss. These results were below our full year guidance, primarily due to the delays in closing the sales of six projects in the US and Europe, which are now expected to be pushed up to 2024. Our Q4 results were further impacted by several one-time items, including a $4.1 million adjustment to the earnout revenue at our 75 megawatt of projects in Poland, as well as a $5 million of write-offs of project cancellations and bad debt reserves.

Our projects continue to face delays due to a mix of rising interest rates, affecting financing terms, utility scale project delays stemming from transmission capacity challenges and regulatory uncertainty in the US and Europe. These challenges underscore the need for adaptability in our project financing strategies. The importance of early engagement with transmission and utility stakeholders, and close monitoring of regulatory development in the US and Europe. Despite these challenges, we are focused on executing our core solar project development strategy, diversifying our global footprint and advancing our position as a leading global renewable energy company. Turning to what we have achieved in Q4. First, we announced the sale of a 53.6 megawatts solar project portfolio in Hungary to Kronospan Douglas Renewables.

The portfolio includes six projects at various development stages, with four already operational as of today. This venture contributes significantly to Hungary’s photovoltaic capacity and aligns with Emeren’s mission to enhance solar energy infrastructure. Also, we acquired an 86 megawatts solar portfolio in Spain, comprised of 13 utility-scale projects. These projects are expected to significantly contribute to our energy production capacity, powering thousands of households and enhancing our storage capabilities. Further, we achieved a significant milestone by setting a 703 megawatt battery energy storage system or BESS project portfolio in Italy to Matrix Renewables under the Development Service Agreement or DSA, which, combined with the previous sale of the 260 megawatt in Q2, amounted to a total of 963 megawatt of BESS projects, with majority of the portfolio having an 8-hour duration under the DSA structure with Matrix.

This achievement marked a substantial advance towards the agreed portfolio target of 1.5 gigawatt in the DSA partnership with Matrix. Finally, we expanded our energy storage portfolio in China by acquiring a 10.8 megawatt hour energy storage portfolio. This acquisition comprised of six energy storage power stations in Zhejiang Province, enhances Emeren’s position in the China energy storage market. We plan to generate returns through energy arbitrage and participation in Virtual Power Plant scenarios, leveraging the facilities connected to Huaneng Power International’s VPP platform. This strategic move aligns with our global storage expansion and the growing VPP market in China. We acknowledge the results over the past two years have been unsatisfactory and we fully accept responsibility for not meeting investors’ expectations.

To address this, we have been working under our Development Service Agreement structured to recognize revenue and receive payments from early-stage projects in Italy in the past year and a half. This DSA model is now being implemented in more markets, including several countries in Europe and the US. This strategic move allows us to capitalize more effectively on our early-stage project portfolio. Compared to the traditional model of the revenue recognition and payment collection at the Notice-to-Proceed or NTP stage, a DSA enables us to better manage our returns and risks throughout the development process, optimizing the timing of the project completions and bolster cash flow. We also implemented strategic cost control initiatives throughout all regions aimed at enhancing efficiency and optimizing resource allocation.

A solar array, reflecting the sun's rays, with a technician in the foreground.

These measures include workforce reduction, lean management policies, and halting certain greenfield developments to concentrate efforts and resources on advancing existing project portfolios. This shift aims to reduce overhead associated with new greenfield exploration and allocate personnel more effectively to projects with higher likelihood of success, improved profitability, and shorter development cycles. In addition, in February 2024, we announced that our Board of Directors approved an Accelerated Stock Repurchase, ASR program of up to $10 million. This Accelerated Stock Repurchase program underscored Board’s commitment to our shareholders and confidence in the company’s future growth. With our expertise in solar project development, strong industry network, and solid balance sheet, we are making significant progress towards becoming an industry-leading global solar and storage developer.

Our strategic focus remains on maintaining a lean cost structure and achieving sustainable profitability, while monetizing our extensive advanced-stage project pipeline. Looking forward to 2024 and beyond, we remain well positioned in the world’s fast growing solar markets that are benefiting from increasing demand for clean energy and supportive government policies and technology trends. The solar industry is experiencing strong tailwinds, driven by the global commitment to renewable energy and sustainability. Governments and corporations worldwide are setting ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions, which in turn fuels significant demand for solar energy solutions. One of the most exciting developments in the renewable energy sector is the booming demand for solar power to support artificial intelligence, AI operations.

As AI technologies become increasingly integrated into our daily lives and business operations, the substantial energy needed to power these advanced systems is evident. Solar energy and battery storage, with their scalability and decreasing cost profile, are becoming a reliable source of power for these high-tech applications, further driving demand in the sector. Moreover, we are witnessing a surge in overall electricity and storage demand. The electrification of transportation, the proliferation of electric vehicles, and the increasing need for energy storage solutions are amplifying this demand. With strong demand for solar energy storage projects globally, we entered 2024 with around 3.1 gigawatt of high quality advanced-stage project pipeline.

We anticipate monetizing approximately 400 to 450 megawatts in 2024. Furthermore, we accumulated approximately 5 gigawatt independent storage project pipeline with 4 to 8-hour duration in the planning, which equals to 20 to 40 gigawatt hours at the end of 2023. We expect to begin accelerating monetization this portfolio in 2024. We expect 2024 full year revenue to be in the range of $150 million to $160 million. We expect gross margin to be approximately 30% and net income to be at least $26 million or approximately $0.50 per ADS. We anticipate our 2024 IPP revenue to be between $24 million to $26 million and the gross margin to be approximately 50%. We expect gross profit contributed by DSA globally to be at least $6 million. For the first half of 2024, we expect revenue to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million.

We expect gross margin to be approximately 30%. Finally, we expect our operating cash flow to be positive throughout the full year of 2024 and cash balance to exceed $100 million at the end of 2024. Now, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Ke Chen to discuss our financial performance and guidance. Ke?

Ke Chen: Thank you, Yumin. And I thank, everyone again for joining us on the call today. Our revenue of $44 million increased 71% year-over-year from Q4 2022 and 215% sequentially from Q3 2023. Revenue was lower than our guidance, primarily due to delays in closing the sales of six projects in the US and Europe, which are now expected to close in the first half of 2024. Gross profit was $3.3 million compared to $5.7 million in Q3 2023 and $6 million in Q4 2022. Gross margin was 7.6% compared to 40.8% in Q3 2023 and 23.3% in Q4 2022. The gross margin was lower than expected, primarily attributed to higher mix of EPC project revenue, as well as the previously mentioned project delays. Operating expenses were $9.5 million, lower than $9.6 million in Q3 2023 and higher than $7.2 million in Q4 2022.

Our Q4 operating expenses were impacted by $5 million of write-offs of projects cancellations and bad debt reserves, partially offset by savings from our cost reduction initiatives. Net loss attributed to Emeren Group Ltd’s common shareholder was $8.1 million, compared to net loss of $9.4 million in Q3 2023 and net loss of $1.7 million in Q4 2022. Diluted net loss attributable to Emeren Group Ltd’s common shareholder per ADS was $0.15, compared to diluted net loss $0.17 in Q3 2023 and diluted net loss of $0.03 in Q4 2022. Turn to our cash flow. Cash provided by operating activity was $2.9 million, cash provided by investing activity was $7 million and the cash used in financing activity was $7.9 million. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q4 2023 were $70.2 million, compared to $59.2 million in Q3 2023.

So we still have a very strong balance sheet. Net asset value, NAV is approximately $5.91 per ADS. Our debt-to-asset ratio at the end of Q4 2023 was 9.4% compared to 9.9% in Q3 2023. In terms of our share buyback program, we purchased approximately $3.4 million ADS during the quarter and plan to continue to execute on the share buyback program, which has approximately $7.6 million remaining in the authorization. In addition, in February 2024, we announced that our Board of Directors approved an Accelerated Stock Repurchase, ASR program of up to $10 million, of which, we have repurchased approximately $2.8 million ADS as of March 27, 2024. This underscore our commitment to shareholder value and our optimism about our future prospects. Moving to our guidance, we expect 2024 full year revenue to be in the range of $150 million to $160 million.

We expect gross margin to be approximately 30% and the net income to be at least $26 million or approximately $0.50 per ADS. We anticipate our 2024 IPP revenue to be between $24 million to $26 million and the gross margin to be approximately 50%. We also expect gross profit contributed by DSA globally to be at least $6 million. For the first half of 2024, we expect revenue to be in the range of $50 million to $55 million. We expect gross margin to be approximately 30%. Finally, we expect our operating cash flow to be positive throughout the full year of 2024 and cash balance to – exceed $100 million at the end of 2024. With that, let’s open our call for any questions. Operator, please go ahead.

See also 25 Countries with the Highest Average Salaries in the World and Top 15 Cities to Teach English in Latin America.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.