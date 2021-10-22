U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

ReneSola Power Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

2 min read
STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that its annual general meeting (the "AGM") will be held at the office of Kirkland & Ellis International LLP at 11th Floor, HSBC Building, Shanghai IFC, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong New District, Shanghai, China at 2:00 p.m. (Beijing time) on Friday, December 10, 2021.

ReneSola Logo. (PRNewsFoto/ReneSola Ltd) (PRNewsfoto/ReneSola Ltd.)
Copies of the notice of the AGM, proxy form, poll card and annual report are available on ReneSola Power's investor relations website at http://ir.renesolapower.com.

AGM Resolutions

The following resolutions to be proposed at the AGM will require a simple majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or by proxy:

  1. As a resolution of shareholders, to receive, consider and approve the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the reports of the auditors thereon.

  2. As a resolution of shareholders, to re-elect Ms. Julia Xu and Mr. Sam (Kaiheng) Feng as directors of the Company, who are retiring by rotation and offering themselves for re-election in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

  3. As a resolution of shareholders, to appoint Ms. Yuanyuan Ma as a director of the Company who was originally appointed as a director by the Board of Directors in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

  4. As a resolution of shareholders, to further amend the 2007 Share Incentive Plan (as amended and restated as of January 21, 2009, August 20, 2010, August 29, 2016 and December 21, 2020) to increase the maximum aggregate number of shares which may be issued under the 2007 Share Incentive Plan 22,500,000 shares (equivalent to 2,250,000 American Depositary Shares) to 42,500,000 shares (equivalent to 4,250,000 American Depositary Shares).

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renesola-power-announces-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-301406482.html

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.

