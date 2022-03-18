U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

ReneSola Power to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STAMFORD, Conn., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences.

(PRNewsfoto/ReneSola Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/ReneSola Ltd.)

  • Thursday, March 24th: Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference

  • Monday, March 28th - 30th: Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Management will also participate in one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at each conference. For more information or to request a meeting, please contact your institutional sales representative at each sponsoring company.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renesola-power-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301505598.html

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.

