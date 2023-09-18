ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ReNeuron Group plc's (LON:RENE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. On 31 March 2023, the UK£4.1m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£5.4m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which ReNeuron Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the British Biotechs analysts is that ReNeuron Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of UK£3.3m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 88% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving ReNeuron Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. ReNeuron Group currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

