ReNeuron Group Slides As Insider Purchases Lose Another UK£75k \

Insiders who acquired UK£119k worth of ReNeuron Group plc's (LON:RENE) stock at an average price of UK£0.18 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 13% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth UK£44k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

ReNeuron Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

While ReNeuron Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about UK£0.18 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of UK£0.068 attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At ReNeuron Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at ReNeuron Group. Insiders shelled out UK£22k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, ReNeuron Group insiders have about 1.4% of the stock, worth approximately UK£55k. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ReNeuron Group Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think ReNeuron Group insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, ReNeuron Group has 4 warning signs (and 3 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

