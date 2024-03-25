Is Renew Holdings plc's (LON:RNWH) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Renew Holdings' (LON:RNWH) stock is up by a considerable 7.1% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Renew Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Renew Holdings is:

26% = UK£47m ÷ UK£179m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.26 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Renew Holdings' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, Renew Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Renew Holdings' exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Renew Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.6%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is RNWH fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Renew Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Renew Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 33% (where it is retaining 67% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Renew Holdings is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Renew Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 30%.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Renew Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

