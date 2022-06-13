Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market Size to Grow by USD 146.56 billion | ABB Ltd. and Andritz AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies RDEG technologies are technologies that are used to generate power using renewable energy sources such as solar PVs, wind, fuel cells, bioenergy, and small hydro for use at or near the site of generation.
The renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market size is expected to grow by USD 146.56 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market 2022-2026 : Scope
The renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market report covers the following areas:
Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market size
Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market trends
Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market industry analysis
Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis
The renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bergey Wind Power Co., Bloom Energy Corp., Canadian Solar Inc., Caterpillar Inc., City Windmills Ltd., Doosan Corp., E.ON SE, Envision Energy USA Ltd., First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Northern Power Systems Srl, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
ABB Ltd. - The company offers renewable distributed energy generation technologies such as 4-pole contactors for power switching, enclosures, and power supplies.
Andritz AG - The company offers renewable distributed energy generation technologies such as biomass boilers, gasifiers, and hydropower plants.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. - The company offers renewable distributed energy generation technologies such as megawatt-scale with hydrogen fuel cells.
Bergey Wind Power Co. - The company offers renewable distributed energy generation technologies such as grid-tied turbines and off-grid turbines.
Bloom Energy Corp. - The company offers renewable distributed energy generation technologies such as Hydrogen fuel cells and Biogas.
Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation
Technology
Geography
Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market vendors
Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.14%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 146.56 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.45
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 57%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bergey Wind Power Co., Bloom Energy Corp., Canadian Solar Inc., Caterpillar Inc., City Windmills Ltd., Doosan Corp., E.ON SE, Envision Energy USA Ltd., First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Northern Power Systems Srl, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Technology
5.3 Solar PV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABB Ltd.
10.4 Andritz AG
10.5 Ballard Power Systems Inc.
10.6 Bergey Wind Power Co.
10.7 Bloom Energy Corp.
10.8 Canadian Solar Inc.
10.9 Caterpillar Inc.
10.10 City Windmills Ltd.
10.11 Doosan Corp.
10.12 Siemens AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
