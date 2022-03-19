U.S. markets closed

Renewable Energy Inverters Market to Record 11.83% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |68% of the growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK , March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrubber Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Renewable Energy Inverters Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 20+ – Including Eaton Corp. Plc, Elpower Srl, Enphase Energy Inc., Fimer SpA, Fronius International GmbH, General Electric Co., GoodWe Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Ingeteam Corp. SA, KEB America Inc., Layer Electronics Srl, Panasonic Corp., Power Electronics Espana SLU, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sineng Electric Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., and TBEA Co. Ltd. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Application (Solar PV, EV, and Wind)

  • Geographies: (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Renewable Energy Inverters Market's potential growth difference will be USD 8.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report also identifies the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 10.9%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 68% among the other regions. The high solar PV installations and rapidly growing demand for EVs in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia will facilitate the renewable energy inverters market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for renewable energy inverters in APAC.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key revenue-generating economies

Vendor Insights-

The renewable energy inverters market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market. Companies are launching innovative solutions to beat the market competition. For instance, Elpower Srl offers a wide range of renewable energy inverters such as Cleanverter 10-30 TL, Cleanverter PV 40-80 among others.

Some of the major vendors covered in this report are:

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • Elpower Srl

  • Enphase Energy Inc.

  • Fimer SpA

  • Fronius International GmbH

  • General Electric Co.

  • GoodWe Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Ingeteam Corp. SA

  • KEB America Inc.

  • Layer Electronics Srl

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Power Electronics Espana SLU

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Sineng Electric Co. Ltd.

  • SMA Solar Technology AG

  • SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

  • Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

  • TBEA Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Key Segment Highlights

By Application

  • Solar PV
    The solar PV segment held the largest renewable energy inverters market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The installation of solar PV systems will be driven by the growth is attributed to the decline in the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of solar power generation, coupled with favorable government policies and advancements in the components of solar PV systems.

  • EV

  • Wind

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on other contributing segments.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Renewable Energy Inverters Market Driver:

Several initiatives have been taken across by the global governments to leverage the declining costs of solar and wind power generation. For instance, in May 2021, SETO launched Multi-Year Program Plan to reduce solar PV system costs by 2025. The targets for 2030 are USD 0.05 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for residential PV, USD 0.04 per kWh for commercial PV, and USD 0.02 per kWh hour for utility-scale PV. Similarly, in the case of wind energy, the global weighted average cost for onshore wind installations decreased by around one-third between 2010 and 2020.

  • Renewable Energy Inverters Market Trend:

The power electronics-based conversion technique has revolutionized electricity generation by increasing product efficiency and streamlining manufacturing processes of components such as solar PV inverters. In addition, several developments are being undertaken to improve the efficiency of power electronics. For instance, the SunShot National Laboratory Multiyear Partnership (SuNLaMP) funding program has progressed toward the SunShot initiative goals in the US. Such factors will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Renewable Energy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Renewable Energy Inverters Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.9%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 8.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.83

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 68%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Eaton Corp. Plc, Elpower Srl, Enphase Energy Inc., Fimer SpA, Fronius International GmbH, General Electric Co., GoodWe Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Ingeteam Corp. SA, KEB America Inc., Layer Electronics Srl, Panasonic Corp., Power Electronics Espana SLU, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sineng Electric Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., and TBEA Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Solar PV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 EV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Wind - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Elpower Srl

  • 10.4 Fimer SpA

  • 10.5 GoodWe Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Layer Electronics Srl

  • 10.8 Power Electronics Espana SLU

  • 10.9 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.10 Siemens AG

  • 10.11 Sineng Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 SMA Solar Technology AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renewable-energy-inverters-market-to-record-11-83-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022-68-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301505284.html

SOURCE Technavio

