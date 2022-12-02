U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

Renewable Energy Sourcing and Procurement Market Prices Will Increase by 4%-6% During the Forecast Period | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Renewable Energy industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 430.15 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.

www.spendedge.com/sample-report/renewable-energy-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Renewable Energy Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2022-2026: USD 430.15 Billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31%

  3. Top Pricing Models: Fixed pricing model, Flat subscription-fee pricing model, and Variable pricing model

  4. Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC

  5. Supplier Selection Scope: Experience and certification, Service portfolio, Technology adoption, and Data security and protection

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Renewable Energy market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Renewable Energy pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Fixed pricing model, Flat subscription-fee pricing model, and Variable pricing model to fulfill their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/sample-report/renewable-energy-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price-influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Renewable Energy TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

To know more about various other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

www.spendedge.com/sample-report/renewable-energy-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Smart Procurement Starts Here

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access the latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform.

  • STARTER PACK

Subscribe Now for FREE

  • Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2026.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

www.spendedge.com/sample-report/renewable-energy-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renewable-energy-sourcing-and-procurement-market-prices-will-increase-by-4-6-during-the-forecast-period--spendedge-301691599.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

