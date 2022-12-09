U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,974.25
    +8.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,828.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,688.00
    +42.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.10
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.62
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.59
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2247
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3260
    -0.3040 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,217.88
    +387.20 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.96
    +11.27 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.12
    +1.95 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Renewable Refineries New Build and Expansion Projects Analysis by Type, Development Stage, Key Countries, Region and Forecasts, 2022-2026

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Renewable Refineries New Build and Expansion Projects Analysis by Type, Development Stage, Key Countries, Region and Forecasts, 2022-2026



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371491/?utm_source=PRN



Summary
Global renewable refinery production capacity has increased from 5,758 million gallons per year (mmgy) in 2022 to 21,239 mmgy in 2026. Among regions, North America is expected to have the highest renewable production capacity at 10,942 mmgy in 2026. Asia and Europe follow next with 3,641 mmgy and 3,288 mmgy, respectively

Scope
- Renewable refinery production capacity by region for the period 2016 to 2026
- Renewable refinery new build and expansion production capacity by key countries
- New build and expansion capex of renewable refineries by region, key countries, and companies
- Regional new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies
- Key details of major new build renewable refineries expected to start operations by 2026

Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on renewable refineries globally
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical, and outlook of renewable refinery production capacity data
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about capex spending on renewable refineries globally and by region
- Keep abreast of key new build renewable refinery projects globally
- Assess your competitorâ€™s new build renewable refinery projects and capex

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06371491/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renewable-refineries-new-build-and-expansion-projects-analysis-by-type-development-stage-key-countries-region-and-forecasts-2022-2026-301698227.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Norway’s $1.3 Trillion Wealth Fund Encourages Traders to Bet Against the Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Nicolai Tangen, the chief of Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, wants his traders to bet against the market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe world’

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitt

  • Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

    The highly-disliked cable and internet giant is making a move that's going to anger some subscribers.

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • Xi Visit to Saudi Arabia Brings Pledge of More Oil Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- China is willing to expand oil trade with Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the kingdom that reinforced ties between the world’s No. 2 economy and its top supplier of crude.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks

    The top-performing tech penny stocks include car data company Otonomo Technologies, quantum computer company IonQ and 3-D printing firm Nano Dimension..

  • Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales

    A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said. "The issue with Google Ad Manager has been resolved and ad serving has now been restored for the affected users,” Google said in a tweet on Thursday evening. News websites such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times were being affected by the issue, one of the sources said.

  • Elizabeth Warren urges that ‘corporate wrongdoers’ shouldn’t be managing retirement funds

    The Department of Labor is proposing to change rules that govern the retirement saving industry and key players are weighing in.

  • Short Sellers’ Damning Reports May Get Harder to Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Targets of damning reports by short sellers and other critics of corporate performance can insist that Google cuts internet search links to the research — but only if they can show it’s wrong, according to the European Union’s top court. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Ma

  • Can you still retire on $1 million? That’s what today’s millionaires want to know.

    The financial turmoil of this year has given us many more opportunities for retirement portfolios than existed a year ago.

  • If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This

    For many reasons, including rising costs of living and longevity, Americans are delaying their retirement. While workers in the past would try to hang it up at around 62, workers now are frequently planning on working into their 70s. If … Continue reading → The post If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Applovin, Unity Software get downgrade as analyst sees mobile game crunch into 2024

    Applovin Corp. and Unity Software Inc. both received downgrades to their respective stocks Thursday after one analyst said he expects a squeeze on mobile gaming revenue could last well into 2024. Both Palo Alto, Calif.-based Applovin (APP) and San Francisco-based Unity (U) offer marketing, monetization and analytics software that helps app developers grow their businesses. BTIG analyst Clark Lampen downgraded both Applovin and Unity to neutral from buy-grade ratings and pulled his price targets, as he expects headwinds in the mobile game sector for up to another two years, according to his most recent discussions with developers.

  • Microsoft to invest $400M in two more data centers near Leesburg airport

    The tech giant on Wednesday landed a piece of the Pentagon's $9 billion Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract.

  • Blue Apron Lays Off 10% of Corporate Workforce

    Blue Apron Holdings said it would lay off about 10% of its corporate workforce and cut spending, as the meal-kit company seeks to streamline operations. The job cuts are expected to cost about $1.2 million in severance payments and other expenses, the company said, and are part of as much as $50 million worth of reductions Blue Apron said it can make in 2023. New York-based Blue Apron, one of the pioneers in the meal-kit sector, has struggled to increase sales and keep customers in recent years.