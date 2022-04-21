Renewcell receives Drapers Sustainable Fashion Award

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

Today, Renewcell was announced winner of the Sustainable Textile Innovation category of the annual Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards. Drapers, the influential British fashion industry magazine, highlighted that Circulose® is already in use by fashion brands, and that the potential for positive impact on the industry is massive.

We are truly honored to receive this award. I am also very pleased that the judges have taken note of Renewcell's scale of ambition and the potential of our 100% textile-to-textile recycled product Circulose®. I want to thank Drapers for their work to recognize efforts to make fashion circular. I also want to express my gratitude to our valued partner Levi Strauss & Co for their visionary leadership in bringing the 501 Designed for Circularity to market says Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell

Renewcell is already operational with production of Circulose® from 100% textile waste at their demonstration scale facility in Kristinehamn, Sweden. They are currently nearing completion of their new industrial scale plant in Sundsvall, Sweden, It is scheduled for commissioning in the summer 2022 and is the first of its kind in the world. In partnership with leading global brands like H&M and Levi's, Renewcell plans to grow its capacity to 360,000 metric tonnes of annual production by 2030.

More information about the award can be found at Drapers: https://www.drapersonline.com/topics/sustainable-fashion/sustainable-textile-innovation

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to inspire an Industrial Evolution to a sustainable world by producing high quality materials from recycled textiles.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

