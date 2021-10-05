U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,309.75
    +18.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,020.00
    +150.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,519.25
    +57.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.30
    +9.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.49
    +0.87 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.90
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.02 (+4.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1670
    +0.2490 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,859.29
    +2,170.64 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.82
    +990.14 (+408.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,057.37
    +46.36 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Renexxion Ireland Ltd. Announces a Licensing and Collaboration Agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

·5 min read

ROSCREA, Ireland and FREIBURG, Germany, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renexxion Ireland Ltd., a private biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative drugs to patients with high unmet need gastrointestinal ("GI") disorders, announced today that it has entered into a Licensing and Collaboration Agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH to jointly develop and commercialize Naronapride, a unique late-stage GI prokinetic, initially for gastroparesis.

  • Renexxion Ireland and Dr. Falk Pharma have entered an exclusive Licensing and Collaboration Agreement to advance Naronapride through the later stages of development in Greater Europe (including UK), Russia, Central Asian Republics, and certain Australasian countries.

  • As part of the Licensing and Collaboration Agreement, Dr. Falk Pharma has made an up-front payment and has committed to significant development funding, clinical, regulatory and sales milestone payments plus double-digit tiered royalties in addition to clinical and operational support.

  • Renexxion Ireland retains the remaining rights to Naronapride worldwide, including Greater China, the United States and Japan, and this collaboration with Dr. Falk Pharma will serve as an important catalyst to Renexxion advancing Naronapride to patients with GI motility disorders worldwide.

  • Renexxion Ireland will manage its obligations under the Licensing and Collaboration Agreement including additional research from its base of operations in Roscrea, Ireland.

Naronapride is a late-phase clinical stage drug candidate which possesses a unique combination of both serotonin 5HT4 receptor agonistic and dopamine D2 receptor antagonistic properties, both of which are clinically validated targets and work in both the upper and lower GI tract.

"Dr. Falk Pharma is a leader in GI drug development and commercialization in Europe and has the knowledge, experience and deep clinical and commercial insights which will be a transformational collaboration for Renexxion Ireland, leading to key inflection points in the company's growth trajectory," said Peter Milner M.D., FACC, Chairman and CEO.

Roland Greinwald, PhD, Managing Director Medicine & Pharmaceutics of Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, commented, "Naronapride, a GI prokinetic with a unique target profile, has the potential to be the first-in-class treatment for gastroparesis, a disorder which does not currently have approved treatments."

According to Prof. Jan Tack as an expert for Gastrointestinal Disorders and Head of the Clinic, Department of Gastroenterology, University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, "Naronapride is a perfect candidate with an expected best-in class potential, to fit for the treatment of gastroparesis due to its dual mode of action, i.e., pro-kinetic effect as a very potent 5-HT4 agonist and its anti-emetic properties as a dopamine D2 antagonist. At the same time, due to its rapid metabolism, Naronapride is expected to work essentially only topically and thus a very good safety profile is anticipated."

About unmet GI motility disorders and gastroparesis

No safe and effective GI motility agent is currently available to patients. The last such agents approved were cisapride (Propulsid®) and tegaserod (Zelnorm®), which each sold over $1Bn annually and were withdrawn over 10 years ago due to cardiac safety concerns.

Gastroparesis is a serious chronic disorder characterized by delayed gastric emptying leading to upper gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or bloating. The estimated prevalence of gastroparesis has been reported to be 24.2 per 100,000 in U.S.; however, because gastroparesis is underdiagnosed, the true prevalence has been estimated to be 50.5 per 100,000. Gastroparesis is frequently associated with significant impairment of social and occupational functioning. Despite the high-unmet medical need, there is no approved drug in this indication available.

About Naronapride – Potential best-in-class blockbuster for unmet GI indications

Naronapride is a late-phase clinical stage drug candidate which possesses a unique combination of both 5HT4 agonistic and D2 antagonistic properties and works in both upper and lower GI. It is locally active in gut lumen, designed to be minimally absorbable, side-effect profile indistinguishable from placebo. Four positive Phase 2 studies completed in upper and lower GI indications and is Phase 3 ready in CIC (chronic idiopathic constipation) and GERD (gastro-esophageal reflux). Naronapride was engineered to avoid any cardiac safety risk. Its oral formulation serves large unmet needs in CIC, IBS-c, PPI-resistant GERD and gastroparesis.

About Renexxion:

Renexxion Ireland Ltd. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering new drugs to patients with GI motility disorders with its operations and drug development team based in Ireland. For more information, refer to http://www.rnexltd.ie.

About Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH has been developing and marketing innovative medicines to treat a wide range of gastrointestinal disorders like inflammatory bowel disease or eosinophilic esophagitis as well as hepato-biliary disorders such as primary biliary cholangitis for over 60 years. As the international experts in digestive and metabolic medicine, the company brings together physicians, scientists, and patients to devise new and powerful approaches to patient care. Dr. Falk Pharma engages in pre-clinical and clinical stage research that aims to meaningfully improve therapeutic practice as well as patient health and well-being. A family-owned business with a global presence, Dr. Falk Pharma has ten affiliates in Europe and Australia and is continuously growing. The company has its headquarters and R&D facilities in Freiburg, Germany, its pharmaceutical products are manufactured in Europe, mainly at sites in Germany, France and Switzerland. Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH employs approximately 990 individuals globally, thereof 214 in Freiburg.

Further information on Dr. Falk Pharma can be found online: https://drfalkpharma.com

Contact:

Catherine Pearson
Chief Operating Officer
Press@rnexltd.ie
+353 61 539121.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renexxion-ireland-ltd-announces-a-licensing-and-collaboration-agreement-with-dr-falk-pharma-gmbh-301392102.html

SOURCE Renexxion Ireland Ltd.; Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

Recommended Stories

  • Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals a Good Stock to Buy Now?

    Despite the big run-up yesterday, there could be enough fuel to push this biotech stock even higher.

  • This Growth Hormone Drug Could Be a Boost For Pfizer

    Pfizer and OPKO Health's human growth hormone drug, somatrogon, could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next January.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Blasted 12% Higher Today

    RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) was a standout stock on a gloomy Monday for the market. Monday morning, RedHill announced that its opaganib produced a 62% statistically significant reduction in mortality in hospitalized individuals with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

  • Does the Sell-Off of BioNTech and Moderna Stocks Present a Buying Opportunity?

    These vaccine stocks are now cheaper due to investors' reaction to Merck's COVID-19 pill data.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy In October

    Biotech stocks took a beating in September. The bellwether funds iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) both lost a significant chunk of their value last month. Investors, in effect, went into risk-off mode following this news.

  • J&J amends FDA EUA submission for COVID-19 booster with data showing 94% protection against moderate to severe illness

    Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it has submitted an amendment to the emergency use authorization it's seeking from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine with additional data showing it increased protection to 94% against moderate to severe or critical COVID-19 in the U.S. The submission includes recent data from a Phase 3 trial that found the booster given 56 days after primary dose provided 94% protection against symptomatic illness in moderate to sever

  • Why Merck's Covid Pill Is Shaking Vaccine Stocks Even As Boosters Launch

    The runway is growing for vaccine stocks. More than eight in 10 fully vaccinated Americans hope to receive a Covid booster shot.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Surged in September

    Here's what you need to know about three of the biggest biotech stock run-ups that happened in September. Leap Therapeutics stock shot higher in response to positive data for its cancer drug candidate, DKN-01.

  • New Vaccines Might Be Needed in 2022, BioNTech CEO Says. Vaccine Stocks Are Still Getting Crushed.

    Shares in Covid-19 vaccine makers, including Moderna, Novavax and BioNTech, continued their slide lower early on Monday,

  • Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced its phase 2 study of XEN1101 for the treatment of epilepsy met all primary and secondary endpoints. XEN1101 demonstrated a statistically significant and dose-dependent reduction from baseline in monthly focal seizure frequency when compared to the placebo. "Importantly, we saw statistically significant reductions of focal onset seizures compared to placebo across all dose groups, which sug

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are sliding 5.9% lower as of 11:49 a.m. EDT on Monday. This drop appears to be a continuation of the sharp decline that began last week after Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced positive results from a late-stage study of COVID-19 pill molnupiravir. Other vaccine stocks also are continuing to fall in response to Merck's good news.

  • RedHill's stock is up 7.0% as it shares new data about experimental COVID-19 drug

    Shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. gained 7.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it had new data from a Phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating its experimental oral antiviral opaganib in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Redhill said the treatment candidate reduced mortality by 62% when evaluating 251 of the 475 patients enrolled in the study. Several companies developing COVID-19 drugs have shared new data since Friday, when Merck & Co. Inc. said its experimental oral

  • Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 700K

    Dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine Dr. Peter Hotez and Scripps Research Translational Institute Founder and Director Dr. Eric Topol join the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months -study

    The effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots. The data, which was published in the Lancet published medical journal, had been previously released in August ahead of peer review. The analysis showed that the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death remained high at 90% for at least six months, even against the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Fauci says legitimate claims to religious exemptions from vaccine mandates are scarce

    He says many people say they're basing their objections to vaccination against COVID-19 on religious grounds when their opposition is in reality philosophical.