Renold (LON:RNO) shareholders have earned a 39% CAGR over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Renold plc (LON:RNO) share price has soared 168% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. On top of that, the share price is up 18% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Renold achieved compound earnings per share growth of 57% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 39% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 5.19 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Renold has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Renold stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Renold has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 6.7% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.0% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Renold better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Renold you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

