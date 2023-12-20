Renold (LON:RNO) shareholders have earned a 43% CAGR over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Renold plc (LON:RNO) share price has flown 191% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 17% in about a quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Renold achieved compound earnings per share growth of 78% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 43% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 4.52 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

AIM:RNO Earnings Per Share Growth December 20th 2023

It is of course excellent to see how Renold has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Renold's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Renold shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 69% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 3% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Renold (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

