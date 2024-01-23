Renovated raised ranch in Brockton that sold for $680K is 'designed to entertain'

BROCKTON − A renovated raised ranch on West Elm St. Ext, in Brockton sold for $680,000, This house is "designed to entertain," according to the real estate listing, with a lower level that features a flexible space with a built-in wet bar. The propery was sold by Derrick Goldsmith, Sold By Gold LLC.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of Oct. 23 to 27, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

Abington

323 Regency Lane Unit 323, Kristen Burhoe to Paul R. Visconti Jr., $444,500, Oct. 26, condo.

Bridgewater

115 Colonial Post Drive, Solo Realty Limited Liability Co. to Steven and Maria L. Bradley, $640,000, Oct. 23, single family.

109 Pratt Ave., Duxburrow Estates Limited Liability Co. to Jean W. Pierre and Solinie Bazile-Pierre, $894,874, Oct. 26.

704 Forest St., Mary E. Mdws Asset Family Trust and Mary-Ellen Meadows to Ginette Ferrier and Marceline M. Desroches, $525,000, Oct. 27, single family.

187 Pine St., Long Built Homes Inc. to Felicia Umeh, $820,000, Oct. 27, single family.

110 Crapo St., Nancy C. Querzoli RET and Deborah A. Querzoli to Stephanie L. Seppala and Mark Obprsky, $399,900, Oct. 24, single family.

45 Flagstone Place Unit 45, Ryan P. and Erin K. Mayo to Luann and Thomas E. Bodio, $430,000, Oct. 27, condo.

84 Crapo St., Mary L. Pare to Anery Valcourt, $475,000, Oct. 26, single family.

Brockton

397 Court St., 397 Ct St Realty Trust and Daniel P. Gill Jr. to Tania Andrade and Maria D. Pina, $615,000, Oct. 26, single family.

103 Colonel Bell Drive Unit 5, Djassi P. Malo to Kim H. Dang, $240,000, Oct. 27, condo.

6 Angerer Ave., Joyce S. Lewis and John F. Deeley Jr. to Yenifer Ubri, $680,000, Oct. 27.

29 Calmar St., Guerdie Michel to Fabiola G. Theodore and Marie Milien, $375,000, Oct. 26, single family.

300 Menlo St., Cherie Walsh to Manuel and Zaida Vicente, $450,000, Oct. 27, single family.

87 Downey Road, Garry Vilme to Karimotu Raji, $500,000, Oct. 27, single family.

203 Summer St., Isais Andrade to Zaida Andrade, $511,000, Oct. 27, single family.

225 Summer St., Gina M. Wright to Frenia Hunter and Dane Laifook, $660,000, Oct. 26, single family.

6 Bates St., Jose P. Almeida to Delaton Delmy, $574,000, Oct. 26.

15 Rock Meadow Drive, Wind Richard Est and Gail K. Wolfahrt to Michele J. and James R. Mccorkle, $729,000, Oct. 27, single family.

117 Oak Lane Unit 9, Samantha Saperstein and Alex L. Lai to William Rubio, $196,000, Oct. 24, condo.

10 Oakside Ave., Kelli M. Jones to Jean C. and Yvena Prepetit, $505,000, Oct. 24, single family.

1177 W. Elm St. Ext, Barbara Kulakiwska to Wanderley C. and Edvani A. Oliveira, $680,000, Oct. 25, single family.

294 Summer St., Mfra T. and Wilmington TNa Tr to Marie Brice and Jean Joseph, $450,000, Oct. 23, single family.

23 Brown St., Davis Christopher A. Est and Jessica M. Davis to Phoeuth and Lauren Leak, $505,000, Oct. 23, single family.

Carver

22 Pope St., Malek Fares to Najib K. and Lisa P. Badaoui, $160,000, Oct. 24, single family.

1 Canterbury Path, Roso Investment Realty Trust and Ronald Oliveira to Jonathan and Ashley Horta, $545,000, Oct. 23, single family.

East Bridgewater

555 Harvard St., Zachary J. and Kayla Ryan to Nicole Moscone and Andrew Lyczynski, $611,000, Oct. 23, single family.

134 Thayer Ave., Ericka E. and Brian D. Loomis to Sean and Cherle Walsh, $530,000, Oct. 27, single family.

1290 Washington St., Maria E. Abano-Mendez and Gary Mendez to Teresa M. Valenti, $549,900, Oct. 27, single family.

Easton

19 Pheasant Lane, Phong T. Tat and Phuong V. Tran to Allison King and Andrew Whiting, $680,000, Oct. 25, single family.

2 Janet Road Unit 2, Patrick A. Blye to Michelle Ford, $265,000, Oct. 27, condo.

18 Main St., Sandra M. Hill and Kristen A. Parrella to Elah C. Hutchinson, $460,000, Oct. 25, single family.

190 Lincoln St., Michael L. Corsini and Claire Kilawee to Partners Choice Prop Limited Liability Co., $382,500, Oct. 25, single family.

Halifax

27 Cedar Lane, Robin M. and Cheyenne Farr to Home 27 Cross Limited Liability Co., $150,000, Oct. 25, single family.

Hanover

272 Webster St., William J. and Lisa J. Connelly to Cristobal E. Rodriguez, $650,000, Oct. 26, single family.

23 Heritage Way, James E. and Diane M. Carroll to Marc J. and Lindsay Cerone, $750,000, Oct. 27, single family.

97 Fair Acres Drive, Marc J. and Lindsay Cerone to Peter and Sarah Gosselin, $695,000, Oct. 27, single family.

53 King St., Colin J. Roberts and Kristina A. Borrelli to Amanda Ducie, $680,000, Oct. 27, single family.

143 Dillingham Way, New Castle (nominal trust) and Susan Demarzo to Kristen M. Bishop Lt and Kristen M. Bishop, $720,000, Oct. 23, single family.

Hanson

166 Pine Grove Ave., Barbara J. Dunne to Greens Realty Limited Liability Co., $325,000, Oct. 26, single family.

808 Whitman St., Paula Padula to Rebecca Brooke, $500,000, Oct. 26, single family.

Holbrook

9 Christies Way Unit 9, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Yen H. Nguyen and Hung T. Le, $469,000, Oct. 25, condo.

5 Christies Way Unit 5, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Christian Nwosu and Vanessa Beckford, $450,000, Oct. 27, condo.

29 Louise Road, Michelle L. Larosee to Joanne and Daniella Justinvil, $472,000, Oct. 26, single family.

27 Sprague Ave., 27 Sprague Ave Realty Trust and John J. Stagnone to Mark J. and Michele Young, $560,000, Oct. 27, single family.

Kingston

10 Rosewood Drive, David J. and Christine A. Struski to Ngawang R. Ghale and Lhamo Kyi, $1,000,000, Oct. 26, single family.

7 Woodland Ave., Eric M. and Tracy A. Lovendale to Vangelina Sampson, $415,000, Oct. 27, single family.

30 Hawthorne Road, 30 Hawthorne Realty Trust and Dorothy Macfarlane to Casa Development Inc., $589,900, Oct. 26.

7 North St., Noll Family Trust and Richard W. Noll to Mark J. and Patrice P. Fitzgerald, $787,000, Oct. 25, single family.

4 Surrey Lane, Gabriel M. and Beth A. Capella to Ranald Smith and Phillip Lindsey, $665,000, Oct. 25, single family.

29 Cole St., Paul J. and Judith E. Chicco to 2009 Fulli-Moretti RET and Cara Moretti, $385,000, Oct. 25, single family.

54 Indian Pond Road, John E. and Danielle N. Sawyer to Colin Dowd and Samantha Eoley, $665,000, Oct. 23, single family.

Lakeville

17 Heritage Hill Drive, Olde Stone Lookout Limited Liability Co. to 17 Heritage Limited Liability Co., $1,450,000, Oct. 23.

6 Hollis Ave., Thomas J. and Colleen M. Carter to Freedom Foundation Corp., $230,000, Oct. 24, single family.

16 Violet St., Janice M. Melvin to Michael Phelan and Sarar Connors, $325,000, Oct. 25, single family.

7 Long Point Road, Scott D. Redpath to Demetrios R. Montapert and Claudia L. Figuerep, $474,000, Oct. 25, single family.

Mansfield

141 Rumford Ave., Michael Malvesti to Bhooma Kchitti, $710,000, Oct. 25.

441 Stearns Ave., Gloria A. Hickey to Edward W. Hickey, $408,000, Oct. 23, single family.

20 Erick Road Unit 21, John R. Bourgoyne to Js Ssdn Limited Liability Co., $165,000, Oct. 26, condo.

44 Fairfield Park Unit 44, Ricardo A. and Melanie Cortejoso to Benjamin Bottrell, $305,000, Oct. 27, condo.

76 Chilson Ave., Robert and Judith L. Lortie to Chilson Ave Limited Liability Co., $400,000, Oct. 24.

Middleboro

73 Ashley Lane Unit 73, Jeffrey M. Lees and Erin L. Donovan to Nealyn Dunlop and Brian M. Tierney, $390,000, Oct. 26, condo.

35 Forest St., Jacob R. and Andrea J. Lewis to Simartins Limited Liability Co., $330,000, Oct. 27, single family.

20 Christina Way, Lot 11 Christina Way Realty Trust and Michael A. Chiuppi to Matthew A. and Elizabeth Warren, $507,000, Oct. 25.

529 Wareham St., T. Arthur G. Gamache and Louise M. Gamache to Protected Depot Limited Liability Co., $650,000, Oct. 26.

5 Mitchell St., Ellen M. Farley-Wylie and David J. Wylie to Andrew and Christina Farley, $350,000, Oct. 23, single family.

104 Oak St., Jessica Stigh and Justin Savini to Melinda J. Macleod, $540,000, Oct. 27, single family.

525 Wareham St., T. Arthur G. Gamache and Louise M. Gamache to Protected Depot Limited Liability Co., $650,000, Oct. 26, single family.

Norton

1 Top Flight Drive Unit D., Oneil Family Trust and John S. Oneil to Meredith Coleman and Charlie Lobe, $500,000, Oct. 26, condo.

Barrows St. Lot 4, Paul C. Helmreich RET and James E. Helmreich to Barrows Limited Liability Co., $207,500, Oct. 27.

Dean St. Lot 3-7, Godfrey Marcia Lee Est and David G. Godfrey to Mlb Binda Realty Ent Inc., $675,000, Oct. 24.

John Scott Blvd, Godfrey Marcia Lee Est and David G. Godfrey to Mlb Binda Realty Ent Inc., $675,000, Oct. 24.

154 Godfrey Drive Unit 154, Nolen Family Trust and Jennifer A. Reny to Oneil Family Trust and John S. Oneil, $530,000, Oct. 26, condo.

58 Burt St., Stephanie L. Foster and Gerald Staruski to Brian and Ericka Loomis, $575,000, Oct. 27, single family.

17-R Meadowbrook Lane, Tierney Regina M. Est and Patricia A. Pierce to Michelle L. Larosee, $480,000, Oct. 27, single family.

13 Ledge Road, Gl Foss Limited Liability Co. to Jean M. France, $527,000, Oct. 24, single family.

114 Oak St., Jennifer M. Plante to Associate Solutions Limited Liability Co., $300,500, Oct. 23, single family.

288 S. Worcester St., Jacob Turner to Michael A. Field, $610,000, Oct. 23.

Pembroke

238 Oldham St., Andrew S. and Lauren Hiller to John D. and Maryana L. Cody, $770,000, Oct. 26, single family.

64 Adams Ave., Sean M. Mccathy to Stanford D. Tappan, $510,000, Oct. 25, single family.

56 Chapel St., Kasey E. Burrows to Thomas Burkhardt, $410,000, Oct. 26, single family.

313 Edgewater Drive, Robert F. and Lisa M. Brooks to Kimberly L. and Stephen A. Mcdonald, $800,000, Oct. 25, single family.

16 Ironwood Road, Elizabeth A. Mcgraw to Swati Malhotra and Rahul Bhatia, $905,000, Oct. 27, single family.

Plymouth

73 Seaview Drive, Mildred B. Long (irrevocable trust) and Petrina L. Remley to North Hollow Limited Liability Co., $960,000, Oct. 27, single family.

28 Muirfield Unit 28, Kramer Plymouth (nominal trust) and Frederick A. Kramer to Stephen B. and Leslie S. Wentworth, $1,125,000, Oct. 25, condo.

20 Evelyn Road, Michael K. and Robbi D. Redfield to Evan and Caroline Muirhead, $506,205, Oct. 23, single family.

27 Haven Road, Harry and Nedjie P. Louis-Jacqes to Michael K. and Robbi D. Redfield, $640,000, Oct. 23, single family.

24 Shoals Ave., Robert W. and Karen C. Skiba to Richard and Sharon Stanaland, $850,000, Oct. 24, single family.

1 Brackenfen Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Fernado and Leticia Tobis, $621,900, Oct. 26.

242 Sandwich St., Thomas G. Stefani RET and Thomas G. Stefani to Kiyomi Carbone, $286,000, Oct. 26, single family.

4 Mountain Laurel Way, Whitman Homes Inc. to Janet L. Mooney, $539,765, Oct. 24.

28 Hall St., Mary J. Seguin to Kathleen M. Duddy, $530,000, Oct. 23, single family.

47 Tinkers Blf Unit 47, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Laurie J. Mcbride and Kimberly M. Johnson, $842,898, Oct. 26, condo.

5 Wisteria Road, Valle Redbook Limited Liability Co. to Christine M. Steinkamp, $750,178, Oct. 25.

51 Donna Drive, Rcf2 Acquisition T. and US Bank NA Tr to Edward M. and Stephen Merrick 3rd, $415,000, Oct. 23, single family.

12 Tall Pines Road, Frederick E. Cook Jr. to Anthony J. and Carolyn B. Stanne Jr., $435,000, Oct. 27, single family.

45 Liberty St., Ronald J. Ferioli RET and Robert C. Betters to 45 Liberty St Limited Liability Co., $314,000, Oct. 26.

3 Brackenfen Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Joanna Walpole, $583,900, Oct. 26.

58 Packard St., Haliday Realty Inc. to Heather Costley, $335,000, Oct. 27, single family.

6 Muster Fld, Dwyer Family Trust and Sheila J. Dwyer to David J. and Christine A. Struski, $850,000, Oct. 26, single family.

10 Great Pointe, Margaret G. Dorey RET and Linda J. Davey to Robert F. Foley, $705,000, Oct. 25, single family.

30 Carol Blvd, 30 Carol Blvd. Realty Trust and Cynthia A. Ruggiero to Angela Ruggiero, $400,000, Oct. 23, single family.

11 Gould Road, John P. and Anne F. Martin to Alison E. and Peter J. Fossetti, $430,000, Oct. 25, single family.

2 Aberdeen Unit 2, A. F. & Edward B. Altman T. and Arlene F. Altman to Christopher S. and Deborah M. Selland, $914,500, Oct. 26, condo.

23 White St. Unit 23, Jamal J. and Katherine R. Salfity to Thomas P. Obrien Jr. and Serena Colbert, $540,000, Oct. 27, condo.

45 Alewife Road, Christopher J. and Pamela A. Leary to Conor Benton and Sarah Gilbert, $455,000, Oct. 26, single family.

19 Chapel Hill Drive Unit 10, Kimberly E. Simpson to Suzanne P. Stafford, $265,000, Oct. 25, condo.

36 Carolyn Drive, Kimberly Fountain to Centura Bay Limited Liability Co., $288,000, Oct. 23, single family.

Randolph

22 Christy Lane, Robert A. and Marcia W. Wakeling to Hung V. and Thao Trinh, $425,000, Oct. 23, single family.

52 Bartlett Road, Derek Keefe to Ricardo J. and Courtney J. Charles, $515,000, Oct. 23, single family.

425 High St., Healey Virginia A. Est and Michael E. Jannini to East Brockton Limited Liability Co., $415,000, Oct. 26, single family.

1001 N. Main St. Unit 2, Lucyna Dworaska and U. S. Bank Na to Freeport Realty Trust and James L. Keough, $118,000, Oct. 23, condo.

58 Fitch Terrace, Lisa A. and Geoffrey A. Baxter to Lisa Nguyen, $500,000, Oct. 26, single family.

2 Millhouse Ave., Espedicto and Teresa Pichardo to Miosotis Pichardo and Matthew D. Teixeira, $450,000, Oct. 25, single family.

156 Allen St., Bob M. Brutus to Jaime Panaro and Brooklyn Knight, $797,000, Oct. 24.

2 Smith Road, Karen Nugent-Brennan and James B. Brennan Jr. to Victor M. Ham and Victor M. Zuniga, $605,000, Oct. 23, single family.

Raynham

30 S. Main St., Diane M. and Douglas B. Adams to Vago & Brothers Group Limited Liability Co., $390,000, Oct. 26, single family.

48 Aspen Holw, Lori-Ann and Louis P. Alberghini to Taylor and Saerom Giardina, $605,000, Oct. 27, single family.

Rockland

103 Grove St. Unit 343, Thomas J. Kelley to Karyn Besegai, $235,000, Oct. 26, condo.

719 Hingham St., Erin and Michael Gentleman to Joseph and Michelle Bova, $525,000, Oct. 24, single family.

Stoughton

24 Faxon St. Unit 3, Lilliam R. Theriault and U. S. Bank TNa to Rcf 2 Acquisition T. and U. S. Bank TNa Tr, $245,000, Oct. 26, condo.

105 Canton St., Rogeria M. Kowalczykowski and Natercia M. Valadao to Dorivaldo R. Desousa and Maria Scofield, $402,000, Oct. 25, single family.

35 10th St., Alicia R. Arthur to Maria Mercado, $560,000, Oct. 27, single family.

509 Morton St., Jason and Kristen Amaral to Brendon M. Nelson and Emily S. Torosian, $592,000, Oct. 25, single family.

6 Roach Road, Gary H. and Nancy D. Saffer to Susan W. Tapia and Betty S. Chin, $550,000, Oct. 26, single family.

Taunton

4 Nelton Ave., Thomley Eva M. Est and Phyllis A. Harraghy to Mitchell Picard, $511,000, Oct. 27, single family.

18 Shores St., Shores St Limited Liability Co. to Trang and Ty Nguyen, $765,000, Oct. 27.

485 Hodges St., Melissa A. and Sean F. Bresnahan to C. R. and Lindsy L. Correia-Sweeney, $545,000, Oct. 27, single family.

829 Middleboro Ave., Limitless Development Limited Liability Co. to Malick Carpenter and Samantha Mulcahy, $500,000, Oct. 27, single family.

270 Burt St., Paul Mccarthy (irrevocable trust) and Michael Mccarthy to Carol and Jeffrey Audlee, $312,000, Oct. 27, single family.

47 Field St., Enos (irrevocable trust) and Glen E. Enos to Camryn Caron and Nicholas A. Laubinger, $420,000, Oct. 27, single family.

120 Devon St., Brenda S. Barton and Brendan M. Harriette to Marcos O. Lopez, $630,000, Oct. 27, single family.

68 Church Grn, Taunton Chrch Grn Realty LL to 68 Church Green Limited Liability Co., $900,000, Oct. 27.

23 Dora Drive Unit A., Dora Estates Limited Liability Co. to Wajahat Khan, $430,000, Oct. 27, condo.

424 Winthrop St., Vrmtg Asset T. and Us Bank TTr to Barnett Bornstein, $290,444, Oct. 23, single family.

1472 Somerset Ave., Robert A. Phillips and US Bank NA Tr to Structured Asset Corp. and US Bank NA Tr, $161,850, Oct. 26, single family.

145 Broadway, Jaildo R. Moura to Jose C. Nogueira and Celia M. Deonogueira, $695,000, Oct. 25.

Johnson St. Lot D., Dora Estates Limited Liability Co. to Jt Builders Limited Liability Co., $230,000, Oct. 25.

Glebe St., Thomas M. and Judith A. Maldeis to Mario Dibona, $80,000, Oct. 26.

110 Dean St. Unit 77, Brian S. Johnson to Jackson E. Hickey, $340,000, Oct. 24, condo.

210 School St., Dnd Realty Limited Liability Co. to 210 School St Realty Limited Liability Co., $475,000, Oct. 24.

1615 Carriage Lane Unit 1615, Dale Oneil to Deve Palakkattukudy and Smith Rajan, $385,000, Oct. 24, condo.

Wareham

722 Main St., Dianne M. Enzian Lt and Dianne M. Enzian to Patrick K. Shorten, $403,000, Oct. 23, single family.

3 E. Edgewater Drive, Jonathan and Ashley Horta to Cullan Mckenna, $410,000, Oct. 23, single family.

127 Pinehurst Drive, Harrigan Robert F. Est and Isis Tara to Calodesu Limited Liability Co., $265,000, Oct. 24, single family.

20 Bay Pointe Drive Ext Unit 20, Deborah C. and Roland Mehtala to John P. and Ellen M. Manning, $465,000, Oct. 25, condo.

Onset Ave., Bay Pointe Club Limited Liability Co. to Windward Pines II Limited Liability Co., $600,000, Oct. 24.

21 Priscilla Ave., Brett E. and Terri Watman to George W. and Linda M. Bent, $770,000, Oct. 27, single family.

3080 Cranberry Hwy, 3082 Cranberry Hwy Limited Liability Co. to 3080 Cranberry Hwy Limited Liability Co., $720,000, Oct. 23.

3082 Cranberry Hwy, 308 Cranberry Highway Limited Liability Co. to 3080 Cranberry Hwy Limited Liability Co., $720,000, Oct. 23.

3 Hardy Road, 3 Hardy Road Realty Trust and Ida K. Parker to Candice V. Burke, $397,000, Oct. 27, single family.

40 Leisure Lane, Catherine D. Fitzgerald and Gilbert R. Modesto to Sarnia Smith, $428,000, Oct. 27, single family.

2743 Cranberry Hwy Unit 4B, Gary L. Chamberlain RET and John D. Chamberlain to Jennifer Devine, $325,000, Oct. 27, condo.

51 Standish Ave., Paul G. and Donna J. Somers to Robert A. Sylvester, $340,000, Oct. 27, single family.

West Bridgewater

11 Progressive Ave., Dominica Munafo to Salvatore P. and Alfredo Munafo, $16,493, Oct. 27, single family.

21 Metacomet Road Unit 21, Cochesett Developers Inc. to Taylor Mccracken, $230,000, Oct. 26, condo.

242 South St., Robert D. and Dorna L. Bevis to Norman and Mary Quates, $480,000, Oct. 27, single family.

Whitman

67 Bedford St., Peeaceful Mdws Ice Cream to Graceflow Consulting Mgmt, $323,400, Oct. 23, single family.

1005 Auburn St. Unit G2, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Carolyn F. and Shane Selinger, $444,900, Oct. 27, condo.

63 Vernon St., John A. and Kathleen E. Hurley Jr. to Tina Colombo and Christopher Obrien, $490,000, Oct. 27, single family.

