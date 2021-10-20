U.S. markets closed

Renown Regional Medical Center Named #1 Hospital in Nevada by US News & World Report

Renown Health
·5 min read

Best hospital for patients with complex, life-threating or rare conditions; rated highest in NV in eight specialty areas

Renown Regional Medical Center.

Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev.
Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev.
Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev.

RENO, Nev., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. News & World Report recently released their 2021 Best Hospitals rankings naming Renown Regional Medical Center as the number one hospital in Nevada. No other hospitals in the state met their stringent standards for the 2021 rankings.

The 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings are drawn from a universe of 4,523 facilities, representing nearly all U.S. hospitals providing inpatient care. Hospitals are evaluated across a wide range of conditions and procedures, including 16 medical specialty areas of care. U.S. News & World Report evaluated 58 hospitals in Nevada. Only one, Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV, met the high U.S. News standards to rank as the #1 hospital in the state.

“We constantly strive to be among the best in the nation for quality, safety and patient experience,” said Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, FACHE, president and CEO of Renown. “This ranking confirms what the Renown Health team has always been dedicated to — providing the best patient care possible. Quality and safety are the responsibility of every employee and physician at Renown, and we are proud that Renown Regional Medical Center has been chosen as the best in the state and among the best in the nation.”

“We thank the incredible physicians, nurses, employees and volunteers across our organization for their dedication to excellent patient care. We know that our patients and our community who benefit from our care are the true award winners,” said Erik Olsen, FACHE, MHA, CEO of Renown Regional Medical Center. “We applaud the Renown team and our Medical Staff as being not only the best in the state, but among the best in the nation.”

In addition, Renown Regional Medical Center is rated “High Performing,” the highest rating possible, in eight procedures and conditions, ranking in the top 10% nationally, and earning the highest recognition in Nevada for the following specialty areas:

  1. Cancer, including Colon Cancer Surgery and Lung Cancer Surgery;

  2. Cardiology & Heart Surgery, including Heart Failure; Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair; Aortic Valve; Heart Bypass Surgery; Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR); Heart Attack;

  3. Diabetes & Endocrinology; Diabetes;

  4. Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, including Colon Cancer Surgery;

  5. Nephrology, including Kidney Failure;

  6. Neurology & Neurosurgery, including Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion), Stroke;

  7. Orthopedics, including Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion), Knee Replacement, Hip Replacement, Hip Fracture;

  8. Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, including Lung Cancer Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Pneumonia.

"The ability to have a positive impact on people's lives through the care we provide, investing in improving the health of our community and working in service to others, is a tremendous gift," said Sy Johnson, MBA, Chief of Staff for Renown. “To be national recognized as being a leader in caring for others is a tremendous honor for our entire team.”

In an innovative, public-private partnership, Renown Health and the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine recently established Nevada's first integrated health system to advance health and health care through world-class medical education, clinical research and patient care.

“We are humbled by this national recognition,” says Thomas Graf, MD, Chief Clinical and Quality Officer for Renown. “Our goal is to produce the greatest value by working with physician partners to deliver care of highest clinical quality. Renown has a national reputation for delivering excellent care using approaches that are creative, innovative and maximize technology, and it is exciting to see the team recognized for their extraordinary contributions across the medical center and in eight specialty areas including cancer care, cardiac care, surgery and neurosciences.”

A hospital's score is based on multiple data categories, including Patient Outcomes and Experience (48.2%), Professional Recognition (36.1% of score), including endorsements by respected national organizations demonstrating high standards, and Key Programs, Services and Staff (15.7% of score), for care of challenging patients demanding hands-on attention and highly specialized expertise. Higher numbers suggest better survival odds, fewer complications and more patients treated. Hospitals earning a High Performing rating were significantly better than the national average. Hospital rankings are determined by an extensive data-driven analysis combining performance measures in three primary dimensions of healthcare: structure, process, and outcomes. The data source for most structural measures is the American Hospital Association (AHA) Annual Survey.

US News & World Report selected Renown South Meadows Medical Center as the #1 hospital in 2020.

Renown Health has been recognized by several national organizations for excellence and quality. Awarded by the American College of Surgeons for the 30th year, Renown Regional Medical Center is northern Nevada's only designated Level II trauma center. Renown Regional earned America's 250 Best Hospitals Award™ (2021), for being top 5% in the nation for consistently delivering clinical quality. Other national recognition and accomplishments are listed below.

###

About Renown Health

Renown Health is the region’s largest not-for-profit integrated healthcare network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California. With a diverse workforce of more than 7,000 employees, Renown has fostered a longstanding culture of excellence, determination and innovation. The organization comprises a trauma center, two acute care hospitals, a children’s hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a medical group and urgent care network, and the region’s largest, locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health. Renown is currently enrolling participants in the world’s largest community-based genetic population health study, the Healthy Nevada Project®. For more information, visit renown.org.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is head quartered in Washington, D.C.

Attachment

CONTACT: Renown Health Public Relations Renown Health 775-691-7308 news@renown.org


