New Edition Includes a Quick-Start Guide and Latest Research For Creating Healthy Sleep Habits for Children

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 1.5 million copies in print, Dr. Marc Weissbluth's step-by-step regimen for instituting beneficial habits within the framework of your child's natural sleep cycles has long been the standard-setter in baby sleep books. Now with a new introduction and quick-start guide to getting your child to sleep, HEALTHY SLEEP HABITS, HAPPY CHILD (on sale 8/24), a Ballantine Books Trade Paperback, has been restructured to give today's parents the information they need quickly and succinctly. This new edition also includes the very latest research on the importance of:

Renowned Children’s Sleep Expert Dr. Marc Weissbluth, M.D. releases 5th edition of the long-time acclaimed HEALTHY SLEEP HABITS, HAPPY CHILD

implementing bedtime routines

practicing parental presence at bedtime

recognizing drowsy signs

the role of the father as an active partner in helping the child sleep better

overcoming challenges families face to help their child sleep better

different cultural sleep habits from around the world

individualized and nonjudgmental approaches to sleep training

"One of the most important things we can do for our kids is to establish healthy sleep habits," said Dr. Weissbluth. "With the pandemic disrupting every part of our family's 'normal' routines, it's important for parents to learn the importance of sleep for children and how to create healthy habits so their kids have a solid foundation to not only get through each day, but so they can thrive."

Sleep is vital to your child's health, growth, and development. The fifth edition of HEALTHY SLEEP HABITS, HEALTHY CHILD gives parents proven strategies to ensure healthy, high-quality sleep for children at every age.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: A pediatrician for forty years, Marc Weissbluth, M.D., is also a leading researcher on sleep and children. He founded the original Sleep Disorders Center at Chicago's Children's Memorial Hospital in 1985 and is a professor of clinical pediatrics at Northwestern University School of Medicine.

Story continues

PUBLICITY CONTACTS :

Daria Martorana / JConnelly, Inc. / dmartorana@jconnelly.com

Courtney Mocklow / Ballantine Books / cmocklow@prh.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renowned-childrens-sleep-expert-dr-marc-weissbluth-md-releases-5th-edition-of-the-long-time-acclaimed-healthy-sleep-habits-happy-child-301361846.html

SOURCE Dr. Marc Weissbluth