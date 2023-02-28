Renowned Dermatologist Darrell S. Rigel, MD, MS, Joins Cooper Clinic Practice

Cooper Aerobics

Cooper Clinic Furthers its Mission of Prevention

Cooper Clinic - Dr. Darrell S. Rigel

Cooper Clinic announces the addition of Dr. Darrell S. Rigel to its preventive and cosmetic dermatology practice.

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Clinic announces the addition of Dr. Darrell S. Rigel to its preventive and cosmetic dermatology practice. Dr. Rigel is Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine and is the co-author of the 1985 ABCDEs of early melanoma detection, today’s standard for early melanoma diagnosis. Dr. Rigel will further support the preventive, cosmetic and educational functions of Cooper Clinic Dermatology. Visit cooperclinicdermatology.com or call 972.367.6000 for additional information.



“Dr. Rigel is recognized as a global leader in research and patient care in melanoma and other skin cancers,” said Camron Nelson, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cooper Clinic. He and his colleagues Dr. Robert Friedman and Dr. Alfred Kopf created the standard of early melanoma detection, and we are extremely honored he has chosen to join our overarching mission of prevention.”

Dr. Rigel also serves as the Consultant Dermatologist for the New York Yankees baseball team. He is certified by the American Board of Dermatology where he served as a director for 9 years and is a member and past president of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and the American Dermatological Association. He co-authored the article “Early Detection of Malignant Melanoma: The Role of Physician Examination and Self-Examination of the Skin” published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians in 1985. This article outlines the “ABCDEs of Melanoma (Asymmetry, Border irregularity, Color variegation, Diameter >6mm and Enlargement).”

Dr. Rigel graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Sciences and his Master in Business Administration from MIT’s Sloan School of Management. He earned his medical degree from George Washington University and completed an internal medicine internship at Cornell University Medical Center. He then completed his medical training at New York University where he was a resident, chief resident and dermatologic surgery fellow, as well as a National Institutes of Health Training Fellow.

Story continues

“Joining the Cooper Clinic preventive medical practice allows me to continue my lifelong focus on skin cancer prevention, early detection and wellness, and I am honored to be a member of the team,” said Dr. Rigel.

He resides in Dallas with his wife of 48 years, Beth, and their three children, Ethan, Adam and Ashlee. He enjoys golf, skiing and fly fishing in Vail, Colorado.

Cooper Clinic Dermatology provides preventive and cosmetic dermatology services including skin cancer screenings, Botox and Dysport, dermal and stimulating fillers, laser treatments, hand rejuvenation, chemical peels, mole removal and more. A skin cancer screening is offered as one of the six core components of Cooper Clinic’s standard preventive medical exam. Visit cooper-clinic.com to learn more.

About Cooper Aerobics

Cooper Aerobics in Dallas serves as the headquarters for six health and wellness companies and a research and education nonprofit, The Cooper Institute® 501(c)(3), founded in 1970 by Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH. Cooper Aerobics is the health and wellness resource that bases its recommendations on its world-leading body of data and expertise. Through the array of services Cooper offers under the leadership of President and CEO Tyler C. Cooper, MD, MPH, millions have been inspired to make good health a habit, helping improve their quality and quantity of life. For more information, call 866.906.2667 (COOP) or visit cooperaerobics.com. Follow the Cooper Aerobics Facebook page or Instagram for updates.

Media Contact: Pam Czerlinsky

972.560.3246

pczerlinsky@cooperaerobics.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b408289-9d67-4947-a7d3-e59513cbc4af



