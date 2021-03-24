Renowned Work Futurists and Enterprise Leaders Weigh in on Need for Change and Equity at SocialChorus' Attune Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Summit

Work Futurist Dominic Price Joins Keynote Speaker Malcolm Gladwell and Enterprise Innovators to Address Theme of a DEX for Every Worker

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The way we work has changed forever, and SocialChorus, creator of the FirstUp digital employee experience (DEX) platform, is addressing the need to support all employees equally at its Attune Digital Employee Experience Summit. Today the company announced that Dominic Price, Atlassian's resident work futurist and an accomplished TED speaker, has joined the roster of presenters at this free 2-day virtual event taking place April 13-14. Price will share how companies can evolve their way of working to stay relevant in the post-pandemic era, and offer a set of resources for addressing common team challenges and starting important conversations.

Attune will address how all employees can have access to a digital experience that makes them feel connected and valued.

Six-time New York Times bestseller and global thinker Malcolm Gladwell will deliver the keynote address at the summit. Echoing the SocialChorus mission to provide a digital employee experience that supports every worker, Gladwell will explore how an organization's strength lies in every employee. While conventional wisdom holds that companies are dependent on their best people, Gladwell posits that this is changing. Organizations will now stand or fall based on the performance of the typical employee, not just the strongest performers at the head office. He will discuss how forward-thinking organizations can build teams and engage their people in a way that embraces this new reality.

Several enterprise leaders and innovators will address attendees with compelling arguments in favor of providing an equal and empowering experience for every employee, including executives from Hilton, Reddit, Ingredion, ADM, Providence, Extreme Networks and Atrium Health. In addition, cognitive neuroscientists Dr. Sahar Yousef and Professor Lucas Miller will explain how to optimize the employee experience for greater focus in the face of today's constant digital distractions and our new always-on work culture. Yousef and Miller are faculty members at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, and are the founders of the productivity consultancy Becoming Superhuman.

Finally, bestselling business author Greg Satell will offer expert commentary on the importance of digital transformation in the workplace and SocialChorus' own founders and executives will join the virtual stage to discuss how to create a digital employee experience that works for every worker.

"In the past year, frontline workers have been hailed as heroes for their courage in the face of the pandemic, and these essential workers deserve to be well-supported by their companies," explained Nicole Alvino, co-founder and chief strategy officer at SocialChorus. "At Attune, we will address how we as business leaders can ensure that essential workers, and all employees from the front line to corporate headquarters, have access to a digital experience that makes them feel informed, connected and valued."

SocialChorus will also unveil details around an exciting new product launch within their FirstUp platform, designed to enable any communicator, from the expert communications professional to the new plant manager, to deliver effective, intentional communications that inspire, connect and drive the right actions. This new product brings together the best of content design, marketing automation technology and analytics software into one powerful, intuitive workflow. It incorporates the best practices of effective communication, from targeting to design to delivery, and compiles them into one streamlined process that uses campaign logic to engage employees.

Yoga, Music and More

SocialChorus is committed to presenting an informative and inspiring summit, but will also build in time for relaxation and recreation. Attune will open with a concert by Elle Winston. An exciting new voice in roots music, Winston takes her training in classical technique and introduces it to her love of folk, blues and jazz traditions. Throughout Attune, Kiara Boyd, yoga instructor and owner of Moonchild Healing Studio in Phoenix, will guide attendees through short meditation exercises that provide physical and mental grounding for the day ahead. Finally, Attune will connect peers and business leaders in networking breakout rooms, featuring collaborative experiences for both SocialChorus customers and general attendees.

Attune runs April 13-14, 2021; the event is free to attend, but registration is required. For an up-to-date schedule of events and to register, prospective attendees should visit https://attune-summit.com/ .

About SocialChorus

SocialChorus is the creator of FirstUp, the platform that makes the digital employee experience work for every worker. Using a powerful orchestration engine, we bring personalized information and systems access to every employee where they are—on any endpoint or device in any language, anywhere in the world. Whether they're wired, mobile, frontline, distributed or essential, FirstUp gives employees what they need to do their jobs efficiently and companies what they need to achieve agility. That's how SocialChorus helps enterprise companies like Amazon, ABInBev, Ford and GSK continue to transform their businesses. Learn more at socialchorus.com .

