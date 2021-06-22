U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Renowned Underwater Photographer, Renee Grinnell Capozzola, is a Winner in the 2021 United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition

·2 min read

Renee was also recently crowned the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021

LOS ANGELES , June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed international underwater photographer, Renee Grinnell Capozzola, has just added another prestigious accolade to her portfolio this year as the "2021 United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition: Ocean, Life, and Livelihoods" winner.

Hosted by the United Nations Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea (DOALOS), Office of Legal Affairs, and produced in partnership with the non-profit organization Oceanic Global and Blancpain, the prestigious annual competition selects a unique theme each year as a way to engage the global community around various ocean topics and concerns. This year's theme, "Ocean, Life, and Livelihoods" showcased the ocean as a key life source for humanity.

Prevailing over fierce competition from many world-renowned land and underwater nature photographers, Renee was announced as the winner on World Oceans Day during the United Nations World Oceans Day annual event. All the different category winners were showcased to the UN delegates to raise awareness for environmental issues facing our oceans, a cause that inspires Renee's work.

Renee's spectacular winning image was shot at Adonara Island, Flores, Indonesia and showcases two Indonesian fisherman practicing handline fishing, a type of sustainable fishing that doesn't utilize poles or nets.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by the United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition," remarks Renee Capozzola. "I am thrilled to be included amongst the winners this year and to contribute towards their efforts to raise awareness for additional marine protections."

Renee was recently interviewed on The Kelly Clarkson Show as well as on Los Angeles' #1 morning show KTLA Morning News with regard to being the first female photographer and American to ever win the "Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021" from the Underwater Photographer of the Year competition. Known as the world's most prestigious international underwater photography contest, Renee's exquisite photo titled "Shark's Skylight" won the top prize out of 4500 entries from 68 different countries.

For more information or to interview Renee Capozzola contact EKC PR, a full-service Branding, Digital Marketing and Public Relations firm at 310-441-1000 or email eileen@ekcpr.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renowned-underwater-photographer-renee-grinnell-capozzola-is-a-winner-in-the-2021-united-nations-world-oceans-day-photo-competition-301317302.html

SOURCE Renee Grinnell Capozzola

