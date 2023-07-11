The Renpho scale is one of our favorites and it's $10 off right now for Prime Day

Get this Reviewed-approved scale for a great deal on Amazon right now.

If you're going to own a scale, you want to make sure it'll give you accurate readings, which is why we at Reviewed recommend the Renpho Digital Scale, which is 33% off during Amazon Prime Day. Not only does it read numbers precisely, it also connects to the Renpho Health App, which provides more in-depth data. This app pulls up 13 basic body composition analyses from the scale to your phone via Bluetooth, meaning you can focus on just using the scale for the basics.

$19.99 at Amazon (Save $10)

Right now, Amazon is selling the Renpho Digital Scale at Amazon for just $19.99 during Prime Day—$10 off the original $29.99 price. Act now though, because this deal won't last forever.

We love this scale for its accurate weight and body composition readings, affordability and its ease of use. One reviewer even describes it as being "very informative and better than expected." It's fairly small, meaning it can fit in the corner of your bathroom or closet, and has a 400-pound weight capacity, according to the manufacturer.

This scale is easy to use, extremely handy and accurate. If you're interested in placing this scale on your bathroom floor, then don't wait—this deal could end very soon!

