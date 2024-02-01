Advertisement
Rent Prices Are Dropping Across the US — But Not in These 10 Cities

Heather Taylor
·3 min read
Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

This is being declared “the year of the American renter.” According to Zumper’s National Rent Report, numbers are flat over last month for the national median rent in one- and two-bedroom homes. Respectively, these amounts are $1,496 and $1,847.

So far, the Sun Belt is experiencing the greatest decline in rent prices. Some of January’s top cities with falling rents include El Paso, Texas, and Gilbert and Glendale in Arizona.

Despite this good news, not all cities have rent prices that are trending downward. Here are 10 cities with the largest year-over-year rent increases for one-bedrooms, in ascending order.

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Durham, North Carolina

  • One-bedroom price: $1,480

  • Annual increase: 12.10%

  • Two-bedroom price: $1,740

  • Annual increase: 11.50%

61242142 / Shutterstock.com
61242142 / Shutterstock.com

Rochester, New York

  • One-bedroom price: $1,130

  • Annual increase: 13.00%

  • Two-bedroom price: $1,390

  • Annual increase: 1.50%

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images
Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images

Minneapolis

  • One-bedroom price: $1,390

  • Annual increase: 13.00%

  • Two-bedroom price: $2,000

  • Annual increase: 9.90%

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anchorage, Alaska

  • One-bedroom price: $1,360

  • Annual increase: 13.30%

  • Two-bedroom price: $1,610

  • Annual increase: 6.60%

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jersey City, New Jersey

  • One-bedroom price: $3,220

  • Annual increase: 13.40%

  • Two-bedroom price: $3,940

  • Annual increase: 25.10%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Syracuse, New York

  • One-bedroom price: $1,060

  • Annual increase: 15.20%

  • Two-bedroom price: $1,280

  • Annual increase: 8.50%

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

Chicago

  • One-bedroom price: $2,170

  • Annual increase: 16.70%

  • Two-bedroom price: $2,750

  • Annual increase: 26.50%

Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbus, Ohio

  • One-bedroom price: $1,110

  • Annual increase: 16.80%

  • Two-bedroom price: $1,340

  • Annual increase: 0.80%

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee

  • One-bedroom price: $1,120

  • Annual increase: 17.90%

  • Two-bedroom price: $1,170

  • Annual increase: 13.60%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Cleveland

  • One-bedroom price: $1,330

  • Annual increase: 18.80%

  • Two-bedroom price: $1,380

  • Annual increase: 13.10%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rent Prices Are Dropping Across the US — But Not in These 10 Cities

