Rent Prices Are Dropping Across the US — But Not in These 10 Cities

This is being declared “the year of the American renter.” According to Zumper’s National Rent Report, numbers are flat over last month for the national median rent in one- and two-bedroom homes. Respectively, these amounts are $1,496 and $1,847.

So far, the Sun Belt is experiencing the greatest decline in rent prices. Some of January’s top cities with falling rents include El Paso, Texas, and Gilbert and Glendale in Arizona.

Despite this good news, not all cities have rent prices that are trending downward. Here are 10 cities with the largest year-over-year rent increases for one-bedrooms, in ascending order.

Durham, North Carolina

One-bedroom price: $1,480

Annual increase: 12.10%

Two-bedroom price: $1,740

Annual increase: 11.50%

Rochester, New York

One-bedroom price: $1,130

Annual increase: 13.00%

Two-bedroom price: $1,390

Annual increase: 1.50%

Minneapolis

One-bedroom price: $1,390

Annual increase: 13.00%

Two-bedroom price: $2,000

Annual increase: 9.90%

Anchorage, Alaska

One-bedroom price: $1,360

Annual increase: 13.30%

Two-bedroom price: $1,610

Annual increase: 6.60%

Jersey City, New Jersey

One-bedroom price: $3,220

Annual increase: 13.40%

Two-bedroom price: $3,940

Annual increase: 25.10%

Syracuse, New York

One-bedroom price: $1,060

Annual increase: 15.20%

Two-bedroom price: $1,280

Annual increase: 8.50%

Chicago

One-bedroom price: $2,170

Annual increase: 16.70%

Two-bedroom price: $2,750

Annual increase: 26.50%

Columbus, Ohio

One-bedroom price: $1,110

Annual increase: 16.80%

Two-bedroom price: $1,340

Annual increase: 0.80%

Milwaukee

One-bedroom price: $1,120

Annual increase: 17.90%

Two-bedroom price: $1,170

Annual increase: 13.60%

Cleveland

One-bedroom price: $1,330

Annual increase: 18.80%

Two-bedroom price: $1,380

Annual increase: 13.10%

