Rent Prices Are Dropping Across the US — But Not in These 10 Cities
This is being declared “the year of the American renter.” According to Zumper’s National Rent Report, numbers are flat over last month for the national median rent in one- and two-bedroom homes. Respectively, these amounts are $1,496 and $1,847.
So far, the Sun Belt is experiencing the greatest decline in rent prices. Some of January’s top cities with falling rents include El Paso, Texas, and Gilbert and Glendale in Arizona.
Despite this good news, not all cities have rent prices that are trending downward. Here are 10 cities with the largest year-over-year rent increases for one-bedrooms, in ascending order.
Durham, North Carolina
One-bedroom price: $1,480
Annual increase: 12.10%
Two-bedroom price: $1,740
Annual increase: 11.50%
Rochester, New York
One-bedroom price: $1,130
Annual increase: 13.00%
Two-bedroom price: $1,390
Annual increase: 1.50%
Minneapolis
One-bedroom price: $1,390
Annual increase: 13.00%
Two-bedroom price: $2,000
Annual increase: 9.90%
Anchorage, Alaska
One-bedroom price: $1,360
Annual increase: 13.30%
Two-bedroom price: $1,610
Annual increase: 6.60%
Jersey City, New Jersey
One-bedroom price: $3,220
Annual increase: 13.40%
Two-bedroom price: $3,940
Annual increase: 25.10%
Syracuse, New York
One-bedroom price: $1,060
Annual increase: 15.20%
Two-bedroom price: $1,280
Annual increase: 8.50%
Chicago
One-bedroom price: $2,170
Annual increase: 16.70%
Two-bedroom price: $2,750
Annual increase: 26.50%
Columbus, Ohio
One-bedroom price: $1,110
Annual increase: 16.80%
Two-bedroom price: $1,340
Annual increase: 0.80%
Milwaukee
One-bedroom price: $1,120
Annual increase: 17.90%
Two-bedroom price: $1,170
Annual increase: 13.60%
Cleveland
One-bedroom price: $1,330
Annual increase: 18.80%
Two-bedroom price: $1,380
Annual increase: 13.10%
