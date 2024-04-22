New rent relief program to offer struggling Mainers up to $800 a month

Hannah LaClaire, Portland Press Herald, Maine
4 min read
0

Apr. 22—A new rent relief program could give thousands of Mainers up to $800 a month to help them avoid eviction as the state's housing crisis continues.

Legislators on Thursday allocated $18 million in the state's $430 million supplemental budget to establish a rent relief program for low-income Mainers who risk losing their housing. The pilot program will be designed and administered by MaineHousing.

Many of the recent housing efforts have focused on the dire need for more housing units, but the Legislature also wanted to help families who have a place to live but are struggling to keep it, said Rep. Drew Gattine, D-Westbrook, who pushed for the program's inclusion in the budget.

The pilot program is designed to provide up to $800 a month in rent relief for up to two years. The money would be paid directly to the person's landlord.

Gattine estimated that about 2,400 people will qualify. The program is designed to target Mainers most vulnerable for eviction — those making less than 60% of the area median income.

In Portland, that includes an individual making less than $49,749 or $70,980 for a family of four, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Gattine said the $800 amount was intentional given the current high rental rates — it's enough money to make a "life-changing" difference for many Mainers, he said.

"A $300 or $400 subsidy would be really helpful for somebody, but for people with really low incomes, that would not be enough to keep them housed," he said.

But for people who don't qualify for the full amount, $300 or $400 a month could still create some breathing room.

Qualifying renters cannot be using a federal housing voucher to pay rent when they apply, nor can they be living in a subsidized housing unit.

There are still many details for MaineHousing to work out, but a spokesperson for the quasi-state agency said the program will be scaled and aimed at preventing evictions for households with the lowest incomes and at the greatest risk of losing their housing. It will not necessarily be structured in a way that provides $800 in aid for 24 months to every eligible applicant.

Dan Brennan, director of MaineHousing, said in a statement that the agency is working to design a program so that they can hit the ground running when the funds become available, likely in late July.

"This one-time funding is going to be deployed to help keep people from losing their housing. It will largely be focused on preventing evictions," he said. "MaineHousing looks forward to creating an effective program to keep people housed who are at risk."

An increasing number of Mainers are at risk of losing their housing as the state grapples with an ongoing housing crisis fueled by rising rents and home prices, low and aging housing stock, a growing population and an increase in homelessness.

The pandemic put a brief pause on some housing evictions and brought a flood of federal dollars for emergency rental assistance. But the prohibitions eventually expired and the money has since dried up. Between 2022 and 2023, evictions increased roughly 17% to 5,829, in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, rent rates only continue to climb.

"Fair market" rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the Greater Portland area is $1,946, according to the HUD. Housing search engine Zillow puts the average rental rate in Portland much higher at about $2,600 a month for a two-bedroom unit.

HUD's "fair-market" rate, or the rate at which 40% of rental units are below, was $1,387 in 2019.

There are twice as many renter households with extremely low income in Maine as there are housing units affordable at that income, said James Myall, an economic policy analyst at the Maine Center for Economic Policy.

"Rent relief for families with low income is an efficient, cost-effective way to prevent evictions and homelessness, costing half as much as transitional housing and a fourth as much as emergency shelter," he said in a statement. "In Maine, the waitlist for federal rent support (Section 8 vouchers) is up to seven years long in some parts of the state. Rent relief can reduce homelessness and ease some of the need for municipal General Assistance programs."

Gattine said Friday that he hopes the pilot program is successful and it can help ease some of the strain of the housing crisis while more affordable units are being built.

A rent relief program was initially a major tenet of a sweeping $76 million housing assistance bill known as the Housing Opportunities for Maine, or HOME, Act. As well as establishing a rental assistance fund, the bill aimed to improve legal protections for renters by prohibiting landlords from discriminating against a person for participating in a rental assistance program like the Section 8 voucher program. It also would have required a landlord with 10 or more housing units to designate at least 10% as affordable housing.

Ultimately, the wide-ranging and controversial bill was amended to establish a commission to study issues related to the lack of affordable housing, such as the proposed rental assistance program and discrimination by landlords against tenants who use housing vouchers.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Transaction Fees Plummet After Record Highs on Halving Day

    Bitcoin (BTC) transaction fees have experienced a significant drop just one day after reaching an all-time average high of $128 on April 20, coinciding with the fourth Bitcoin halving.

  • The outlook for home prices has changed drastically in just the past month as Fed rate cuts look more and more distant

    Freddie Mac said home prices will increase 0.5% in 2024 and 2025, after saying last month they will rise 2.5% in 2024 and 2.1% 2025.

  • Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial

    Police said a man threw pamphlets into the air before setting himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush-money trial is taking place. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

  • Norway’s $1.6 Trillion Fund Turns Developer on Trophy UK Properties

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.6 trillion sovereign wealth fund kicked off a glitzy property-buying spree in London more than a decade ago. Now it’s trying to figure out ways to keep the shine on some of those increasingly tired trophy buildings.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareC

  • Australian leader criticizes X for failing to remove church violence content

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday criticized social media platform X for refusing to remove graphic posts about a knife attack on a bishop and priest in a Sydney church last week. X Corp., the tech company founded last year by billionaire Elon Musk to succeed Twitter, announced last week it would fight in court Australian orders to take down posts relating to a knife attack on a bishop in an Assyrian Orthodox church as a service was being streamed online. Albanese said social media posts, misinformation and dissemination of violent images had exacerbated suffering from the Christ the Good Shepherd Church attack, which the two clerics survived, and a knife attack at a Sydney shopping mall two days earlier which killed six people.

  • Asking prices for UK homes close to record high, Rightmove says

    Prices of homes being sold in Britain are close to their record highs after the biggest annual increase in a year, according to an industry survey that suggested the momentum in the housing market of early 2024 extended into April. Property website Rightmove said on Monday its asking prices for residential properties rose by 1.7% in the four weeks to April 13 when compared with the same period last year. Prices sought by sellers rose by 1.1% in month-on-month terms, slowing from a 1.5% increase in the previous four weeks.

  • Here's what $1 million buys in today's housing market

    Surging home prices made us wonder what $1 million buys in today's housing market. Here’s a sample of listings in cities across the country.

  • ‘Run for your life’: This expert says if you’re buying a home to make money, you might as well rent forever

    Buying a home can make life sense, but does it make money sense?

  • Company Bosses Draw a Red Line on Office Activists

    Google’s dismissal of protesting workers is the latest example of employers pushing back against pressure tactics by staff.

  • Billions in Dirty Money Flies Under the Radar at World’s Busiest Airports

    The Heathrow-to-Dubai flights have two big money-laundering features: One airport doesn’t scan outbound luggage for cash and the other welcomes sacks of it.