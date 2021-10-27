U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,564.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,633.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,530.00
    -15.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.80
    -5.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.07
    -0.58 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.90
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0230
    -0.1060 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,578.71
    -2,167.86 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,471.56
    -33.59 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.61
    -159.40 (-0.55%)
     

Rent the Runway Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering at Top End of the Range

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rent The Runway, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rent the Runway, Inc. (“Rent the Runway”) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 17,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share. In addition, Rent the Runway has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,550,000 of its Class A common stock. This represents an increase of 2,000,000 shares from the previously announced offering size of 15,000,000 shares. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol “RENT.” The offering is expected to close on October 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, JMP Securities LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers, and Telsey Advisory Group LLC is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Rent the Runway
Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway is disrupting the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changing the way women get dressed through the Closet in the Cloud, the world’s first and largest shared designer closet. RTR’s mission has remained the same since its founding: powering women to feel their best every day. Through RTR, customers can subscribe, rent items a-la-carte and shop resale from over 750 designer brands. The Closet in the Cloud offers a wide assortment of millions of items for every occasion, from evening wear and accessories to ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods and kidswear. RTR has built a two-sided discovery engine, which connects deeply engaged customers and differentiated brand partners on a powerful platform built around its brand, data, logistics and technology. Under CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman’s leadership, RTR has been named to CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” five times in ten years, and has been placed on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list four times, while Hyman herself has been named to the “TIME 100: Most Influential People in the World'" and as one of People Magazine’s “Women Changing the World.”

Contacts
Alison Rappaport
press@renttherunway.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Trump tightens grip on social media company after SPAC deal success

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to retain the ownership of his newly launched social media venture even if he chooses to make another White House run or is convicted by prosecutors who are looking into his business dealings. Trump said last week that TRUTH Social would be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp. According to regulatory filings issued late on Tuesday, Trump was referred to as the "company principal," even though the exact size of his stake in the company was not disclosed.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Microsoft smashes earnings expectations with strong cloud performance

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for the quarter.

  • Why CrowdStrike Holdings Jumped Nearly 5% Today

    Shares of endpoint security leader CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) were up as much as 5% today, but were up 2.2% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. As for the reason for today's big jump, CrowdStrike announced a deepened relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS). Specifically, CrowdStrike's Cloud Security Assessment now works with CloudEndure Disaster Recovery on AWS to help prevent and mitigate ransomware attacks (when data is held hostage).

  • AMD Stock In Record High Territory As Data-Center Sales Drive Q3 Beat

    Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices late Tuesday beat analyst targets for the third quarter and pointed higher for the current period.