Rent the Runway co-founder Jenny Fleiss and Volition Capital's Larry Cheng talk early-stage fundraising on TechCrunch Live

Rent the Runway is more than 10 years old now and has raised upwards of $500 million, recently filing to IPO at a valuation north of $1 billion.

Jenny Fleiss is a co-founder at Rent the Runway and sits on the board of several notable companies, including Shutterfly, Party City and, of course, Rent the Runway. She's also a partner at Volition Capital alongside Larry Cheng.

On an upcoming episode of TechCrunch Live, Fleiss and Cheng will sit down to discuss the early days of Rent the Runway — how the company successfully fundraised, grew and navigated its way to unicorn status. They'll also talk through the current early-stage fundraising landscape, which is nearly unrecognizable from the environment Fleiss fundraised in a decade ago. This episode takes place Wednesday, November 10, at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Register for free here!

TechCrunch Live is all about helping founders build better venture-backed businesses. We do this by sitting down with founders and the investors who finance them to hear how they chose one another, how they tackled challenges and how successful founders quickly grow their businesses.

The weekly event series also features the TechCrunch Live pitch-off, which invites founders in the audience to join our virtual stage and pitch their products to the audience and our expert speakers, who give live feedback on the pitches.

TechCrunch Live is 100% free to attend, but access to the massive library of on-demand TCL content is reserved exclusively for TechCrunch+ members.

The show goes down every Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. See you there!