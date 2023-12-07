Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Looks Just Right With A 26% Price Jump

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 26% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. But the last month did very little to improve the 54% share price decline over the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, there still wouldn't be many who think Rent the Runway's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x is worth a mention when the median P/S in the United States' Specialty Retail industry is similar at about 0.4x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Rent the Runway Has Been Performing

There hasn't been much to differentiate Rent the Runway's and the industry's revenue growth lately. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to show no drastic signs of changing, justifying the P/S being at current levels. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this can at least be maintained so that you could pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Rent the Runway?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Rent the Runway's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 4.5% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 89% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 4.5% as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 5.7% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

With this in mind, it makes sense that Rent the Runway's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

The Key Takeaway

Its shares have lifted substantially and now Rent the Runway's P/S is back within range of the industry median. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

A Rent the Runway's P/S seems about right to us given the knowledge that analysts are forecasting a revenue outlook that is similar to the Specialty Retail industry. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenue won't throw up any surprises. If all things remain constant, the possibility of a drastic share price movement remains fairly remote.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Rent the Runway (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

