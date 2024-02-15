This Rent the Runway Insider Increased Their Holding By 23% Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for Rent the Runway, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RENT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rent the Runway

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Yisroel Goldstone for US$667k worth of shares, at about US$0.62 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.51 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Yisroel Goldstone was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Rent the Runway Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Rent the Runway. insider Yisroel Goldstone spent US$667k on stock. On the other hand, insider Yisroel Goldstone netted US$4.8k by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Does Rent the Runway Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 17% of Rent the Runway shares, worth about US$6.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rent the Runway Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Rent the Runway shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Rent the Runway (2 are concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

