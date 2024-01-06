I Rent Vacation Homes — Here’s Why I Love Costco

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Whether you’re feeding a large family, planning a vacation, or running a business, Costco can be your go-to for everything you need. Katy Stevick runs The MacPherson House Bed & Breakfast in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Halfway between New York and Florida off I-95, the location is the perfect stop-off for traveling snowbirds, families driving to Disney World, or anyone heading toward the beaches of the Carolinas.

In addition to managing a B&B, Stevick is also a financial advisor for Align Financial Planning. Saving money, along with getting the highest value from her purchases, is always on her mind. She finds many of the necessities to run a successful B&B at Costco.

Stevick recently shared with us all the reasons she loves Costco. Even though the closest one is more than an hour away, she makes the trip to stock up on must-haves for her B&B, along with a rotisserie chicken or two for her home.

“We actually call them $100 rotisserie chickens, because I go in for a $5 rotisserie chicken and leave with $100 worth of goodies every time,” Stevick joked. “But to be fair, I shop their sales and the other items I find there either save my family money vs. shopping at a regular grocery store or bring us joy. I like to splurge on a great bottle of wine, kid’s clothes, treats from the bakery section and really beautiful children’s books.”

However, Stevick finds savings when she shops for her vacation rental. Here are some of the reasons Stevick loves Costco as a business owner.

Kirkland Brand Products

“Guests frequently ask about our high-quality coffee that fills the house with the most beautiful aroma to wake up to,” Stevick said.

Her secret is Kirkland Signature Medium Roast Coffee. “It’s literally brewed by Starbucks,” she told GoBankingRates in an exclusive email interview. “It really is the best value.”

Paper Goods

Stevick also told GOBankingRates that she relies on the Kirkland Signature brand for paper towels and toilet paper in her B&B. “We buy the Kirkland Signature brand whenever possible. I find that the quality is just as good, if not better than the name brand.”

Baking Ingredients

Stevick prepares breakfast at The MacPherson House every morning and bakes cookies from scratch to welcome guests. She said she uses giant Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt containers for breakfast parfaits and baking.

“We also buy great quality chocolate chips, pure vanilla extract and other baking ingredients for our signature, scratch-made chocolate chip cookies that we set out for guests each afternoon,” she added.

Fancy Chocolates

It’s the little things that can set a B&B apart, and Stevick prides herself on small, welcoming touches. “One of the most random things I love to purchase at Costco are bulk bags of nice chocolates, like Lindt Truffles,” Stevick said. “Setting out a small dish of nice chocolates at the door by the guest book is just one small way of showing guests that we’ve taken care to go the extra mile for their comfort, and it signifies the luxury experience they have to look forward to.”

Sheets and Towels

Those who work in hospitality go through a lot of towels and sheets. Stevick always likes to make sure that guests have sheets and towels that look and feel as good as new.

“The Kirkland brand sheets are the most comfortable and durable 100% cotton sheets out there,” she said. “We also exclusive buy plush white Charisma bath towels from Costco for the B&B.”

Low Priced Gas

Stevick could order bath towels at Costco Online, but the shipping costs can add up, so she’d rather make the purchase part of her Costco run.

Fortunately, she can also re-fill her gas tank at a discount before going home. Although Stevick pointed out that she has a Sam’s Club and a BJ’s closer to the B&B, neither location carries the diesel fuel Stevick needs for her vehicle.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

It’s not just the low prices and exclusive products that keep Stevick returning to Costco.

“As a shopper, I love their 100% satisfaction guarantee,” she said. “I know I can get low prices on bulk items at any of the members-only stores (like BJ’s and Sam’s Club) but at Costco, I know that both the price and quality will be unmatched, and if something doesn’t live up to my expectations, they make it super easy to take it back.”

Cash Back from the Executive Membership

Finally, as a financial planner, Stevick enjoys getting cash back to use on her business every year.

“We initially got the Executive membership because our B&B purchases made the cash back work, but I think it would work well for household memberships, too, if you do enough of your shopping there,” she advised.

Final Note

Whether you’re running a hospitality business or shopping for a large family, Costco offers perks and benefits that can help you save money through 2024.

