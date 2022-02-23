U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,263.82
    -40.94 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,364.93
    -231.68 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,195.61
    -185.91 (-1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.88
    -10.29 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.07
    +0.16 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.10
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.26 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9670
    +0.0190 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9270
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,823.44
    +103.92 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.88
    -2.49 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Rent24, Europe's Leading Flexible Workspace Provider, About to Open Its First Location in the Metaverse With Primary.io

rent24 Holding GmbH
·3 min read

rent24 location in the metaverse

rent24 location in the metaverse
rent24 location in the metaverse

BERLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the fundamental changes in the world of work, rent24, one of the leading providers of flexible workspaces, has reached a milestone to change the course of its future business model. With already more than 70 locations in Europe, the U.S. and Asia, rent24 is about to open its first location in the metaverse.

"The pandemic has changed the way we collaborate and the acceptance for virtual work has seen massive growth in popularity. Now is the time to create the perfect virtual environment where people can work and collaborate safely while being socially connected with their coworkers," comments Robert Bukvić, founder of rent24, on the company's expansion into the Metaverse. In order to create this future-oriented workspace, the business space provider has joined forces with PRIMARY, an industry-leading metaverse company that is operating in digital asset management, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi"), and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs"). Being a first mover, PRIMARY has already designed its next-generation real estate marketplace. The enterprise's cryptocurrency, the PRIMARY coin, launches on Feb. 23, 2022. The coin will be available on www.primary.io and uniswap.org.

The joint venture with PRIMARY is a one-of-a-kind event in the world of real estate as it marks a historical shift towards the highly rated virtual economy. "Our decision of moving into the metaverse does not only give rent24 a new strategic direction but a new business dimension. In fact, there is no physical location in this world that can host millions of people. In our workspace in the Metaverse, on the other hand, it is easy to connect with an endless number of talents and business partners," says Bukvić.

rent24 is well-positioned to generate exceptional growth and purchase strategic land assets in the Metaverse with six years of experience in the flexible workspace industry and the continuous expansion of its brand universe with the successful co-living concept Casa Living. "We are extremely pleased with our progress and the exciting things in store for 2022 as we are on our way to building the world's leading virtual real estate business in Europe. PRIMARY is the perfect fit for moving our digital assets in and out of virtual worlds," says Bukvić.

About rent24

rent24 is one of the leading providers of flexible workspaces worldwide. With the combination of flexible working environments as well as innovative food and fitness concepts, the company offers its members a full-service with a unique feel-good atmosphere. Established in Berlin in 2015 by its founder Robert Bukvić, rent24 encompasses more than 70 locations across Europe, the U.S., and Asia. For further information, please visit rent24.com.

About PRIMARY

PRIMARY is a decentralized platform for managing virtual real estate. The company's mission is to solve common industry weaknesses by enabling its partners to maximize property transactions and expand investments while increasing sales through the transformative impact of the metaverse economy. As a properties dApp at its core, its ecosystem includes a first-of-its-kind marketplace for trading metaverse properties across different worlds, enabling participants to buy, sell, lease, and trade NFT backed virtual real-estate assets on the Blockchain. Further information can be found on the company's website primary.io.

Contact

press@rent24.com

Related Images






Image 1: rent24 location in the metaverse


rent24 opens its first location in the metaverse with its joint venture primary.io.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • Why Monday.com Tanked 23% Today

    Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were down 23% today as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The high-flying software stock has been unwinding in recent months, but this latest drop sends it below where it made its debut in public trading following the IPO in June 2021. The big single-day drop can be chalked up to the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

    The accelerating growth was not enough to assuage a market turning sour on unprofitable growth stocks.

  • Time to Consider Selling Your Paysafe (PSFE) Position?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Coinbase Could Have a Blowout Quarter

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) reports earnings after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, and the market doesn't seem to be expecting a lot from the company. Shares of the stock are down 47% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings report was released, and cryptocurrency in general has been under a lot of pressure in those three months. It doesn't need cryptocurrency prices to rise to make money; it needs people to make transactions.

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • Why Lemonade, Fastly, and Block Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are falling again today in sympathy with the broader market as investors continue to process the news about the potential for conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, some Block investors may be selling shares because an analyst lowered his price target for the stock. Lemonade was down by 1.5%, Fastly had slid 3.2%, and Block was down by 1.8% as of 12:11 p.m. ET.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Down Today

    The stock market has been mixed today, with an early morning surge in the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq giving up gains as the morning progressed. After dropping as much as 7% earlier, Rivian shares were down 6.4% as of 11:35 a.m. ET. Rivian stock has had quite a ride since its initial public offering (IPO) last fall.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.