U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.94
    +26.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,530.20
    +171.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,988.43
    +65.83 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,053.56
    +1.36 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.39
    -1.54 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.00
    +26.70 (+1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.90 (+3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3520
    +0.0310 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9720
    +0.8590 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,301.50
    +1,035.18 (+2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.81
    +12.86 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.51
    +7.88 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Rental car delivery startup Kyte is growing its fleet to 10,000 vehicles

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Kyte, the startup that delivers rental cars to customers' doors, has raised $200 million in asset-backed credit financing from Goldman Sachs and Ares Global Management, money the company will use to pay for new vehicles that will fuel its expansion.

Kyte, which is currently in 13 U.S. markets and will launch in Portland, Oregon this week, plans to grow its fleet to around 10,000 vehicles in the next year, according to the company. While electric vehicles and vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) don't make up much, if any, of Kyte's current fleet, the company wants to prioritize those offerings for its customers in the future.

"The core driver for us is always the user experience," Ludwig Schoenack, co-founder of Kyte, told TechCrunch via email. "ADAS features and ultimately full autonomous driving will bring massive changes to the way we move on our roads...and it’s going to make Kyte a premier option to move around outside of cities because cars that are loaded up with sensing and perception technology are going to be too expensive to have them sit idle most of the time. Instead we believe fleets will deploy them. That’s the future Kyte is building towards."

Last October, Kyte raised a $30 million Series A, at which time the company said its long-term goal was to build platforms that can deliver vehicles via teleoperation or autonomous systems. First, it would need to expand its current model – which relies on "Kyte Surfers" or driver partners that drop off vehicles and pick them back up after the trip, often using micromobility to get around in-between trips – to drive unit economics and prove a use case before getting into the cool new tech.

Kyte previously told TechCrunch it would begin testing teleoperated delivery of its rental vehicles in 2022, a goal that now seems far-reaching as the on-demand car rental startup hasn't quite settled on any teleoperations providers to integrate with. Kyte is "in conversations" with multiple providers, according to Schoenack, but says none of the current players have a road-ready solution for mass deployment.

Kyte did not respond in time to explain why "a road-ready solution for mass deployment" is necessary to run a test pilot.

The company also did not specify which manufacturers it hopes to source vehicles from in the near future, and whether any of its new vehicles would include automated driving features or even be electric.

A quick perusal of the company's website shows Nissan Versas, Toyota Corollas and Hyundai Tuscons in every market. Prices differ depending on the day of the week one rents the vehicles and for how long. For example, the Versa could set you back $62, excluding insurance, delivery and tax, for a one-day mid-week rental, but that would go up to $72 if you rented the car on a weekend. As one would expect, the daily price also decreases if you rent a vehicle for longer periods of time.

Recommended Stories

  • USPS orders first mail trucks from Oshkosh Corp. lawmakers probe factory location, limited use of electric motors

    The contract calls for Oshkosh Corp. to produce up to 165,000 trucks, about 10% of which are initially planned to be electric.

  • LG Energy increases battery production in the US with $1.4B investment

    The move is a clear indication that LG Energy is increasing its presence in the United States. In January, the company said it plans to spend $2.1 billion with General Motors to build a third joint EV battery plant in the U.S. Last year, Stellantis also reached a deal with LG to produce battery cells and modules in North America.

  • BYD says partners up with Shell for ventures in China, Europe

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD said on Thursday it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shell that will see the two partner up on ventures in both China and Europe. BYD said on its official WeChat account that it and Shell would set up a mobility service provider partnership in Europe, which would see Shell provide membership services for BYD customers on its charging network.

  • U.S. unveils rule to speed up asylum processing and deportations at border

    The Biden administration on Thursday will roll out a sweeping new regulation that aims to speed up asylum processing and deportations at the U.S.-Mexico border, amid a record number of migrants seeking to enter the United States. The announcement comes as U.S. officials are debating whether to end a separate COVID-era policy that has blocked most asylum claims at the border. The final asylum rule, which will go into effect in late May or early June, will authorize asylum officers to accept or reject migrants' claims for protection soon after they cross the border, bypassing backlogged U.S. immigration courts where cases often take years to be resolved by judges.

  • Renewable fuel delivery company Booster expands in Sacramento

    San Mateo-based fuel delivery logistics company Booster Fuels Inc. is growing its Sacramento operations, where it brings renewable fuels to fleet operators.

  • Apple, Tesla, and 98 Other Growth Stocks That Are Getting Their Groove Back

    The full explanation is long and fairly complicated. The sound bite version: What's bad for the economy is good for growth names.

  • Mercedes Unveils a New Special Edition G-Wagen to Celebrate AMG’s Birthday

    For an extra $19,590, you'll get some fancy badging and a retrimmed interior.

  • GameStop stock jumps after 'Papa Cohen' buys more shares

    GameStop (GME) shares opened 11% higher on Wednesday after chairman Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer. Reports of the purchase surfaced after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Here's how coffee may be good for your heart

    “Our study shows that regular coffee intake is safe and could be part of a healthy diet for people with heart disease.”

  • General Motors launches all-electric Cadillac Lyriq at Spring Hill, Tennessee plant

    The first all-electric Cadillac Lyriq rolled off the assembly line at the General Motors Spring Hill, Tennessee. vehicle plant Monday.

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeCitigro

  • Uber to put New York City's iconic yellow taxis on app

    The city has for years been a battleground between Uber and yellow taxi drivers, who have for long protested against the company's technology on grounds that it disrupted the industry and limited their earnings. The deal would see Uber work with taxi software companies Creative Mobile Technologies and Curb, whose apps together account for all the yellow cabs in New York city. Passengers will pay roughly the same fare for taxi rides as for Uber X rides, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • Ether’s Big Network Upgrade May Be Coming. Why the Token Is Trouncing Bitcoin.

    The currency Ether seems to be rising on signs of progress in a major upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain network. Exchanges like Coinbase could benefit.

  • Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes all get big raises as the Brewers avoid arbitration with 9 of 10 players

    Closer Josh Hader saw his salary bumped to a reported $11 million, while Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames and others also settled.

  • Look good, play good: Mack, Brolic Elite Athletic Apparel outfits NJ Classic All-Stars

    Roy Mack knows if you look good, you play good.

  • Putin critic gets 9 years in prison

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was convicted of fraud and contempt of court and sentenced to nine years in a maximum security prison on Tuesday, in a trial Kremlin critics see as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin’s most ardent foe in prison for as long as possible.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • USPS Places Order for 50,000 Next Generation Delivery Vehicles; 10,019 To Be Electric

    The first order is for 50,000 vehicles – a minimum of which will be for 10,019 battery electric vehicles (BEVs)."We are pleased to be moving forward with this much needed investment in our fleet," said Postmaster General and USPS Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy.

  • S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

    A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera also captured the shooting, showing Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard, working alone, slipped and fell in a muddy ditch as she approached the man's car as he tried to get out of the passenger door. Dollard ordered him to stay in the car, then fired one shot at close range while still sitting as he got out, according to the dashboard camera footage released by state agents late Monday as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.