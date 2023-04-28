U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

Renters Say Being Debt Free is More Important Than Owning a Home, According to New Survey

Dawn Allcot
·1 min read
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A house with a picket fence and a yard with room for the kids (or fur-babies) to run used to be the American dream. Now, you can rent someone else’s yard space for your dog on SniffSpot.com and many Gen Z and millennials are saying the dream of homeownership is outdated.

Thirty-five percent of renters across all age groups say that homeownership is not part of the American dream in 2023, according to a new survey from Home Bay. Twenty-eight percent of that group says it used to be part of the dream, but that isn’t the case anymore. Only 44% of renters feel homeownership is attainable for the average American, while 66% say the price of homes today makes them feel “hopeless” about owning.

Shift in Financial Priorities

While 51% of renters still say owning a home is “very important” to them, financial priorities have shifted. Listing their most important milestones, renters placed “being debt-free” at the top of the list (71%). “Having a comfortable retirement” (66%) ranked second, while “owning a car,” was third, with 59% of votes.

With 14 million Americans carrying more than $10,000 in credit card debt, based on a recent GOBankingRates survey, ditching that debt could help those other financial goals — including a comfortable retirement and maybe even homeownership — fall into place.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Renters Say Being Debt Free is More Important Than Owning a Home, According to New Survey