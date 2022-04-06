Renting 2 Buy Paves an Easier Way for Australian Homebuyers To Purchase Homes

NSW, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Buying a home is one of the most costly purchases Australians have to make in their lifetime. Homebuyers don't just need to qualify for mortgages, they also need to save enough money to put up a deposit, which usually takes them at least 10 years. This is why statistics on homeownership have been plummeting in the last two decades. Only 66% of Australian households owned a home in 2018, a 5.5 percentage point decline from 1994 homeownership rate.

Renting 2 Buy , a consulting firm, hopes to turn around the decline in the market by providing Australians a viable alternative. By working with the company's team of real estate agents, former financial advisors, and mortgage brokers, prospective buyers have the opportunity to purchase a home without any deposit.

The company's team believes the secret to faster and easier homeownership isn't about saving up a huge amount of money for a deposit or applying for rent to own options, which subjects the purchaser to several risks such as vendors frequently changing their minds or going bankrupt and forfeiting their assets.

Renting 2 Buy has successfully housed many homeowners with little to no deposit by conducting a proper assessment to help them become mortgage ready. The team comes up with unique solutions, showing clients how to properly budget and show banks their affordability. The company also provides consultation for credit repair to increase the prospective homebuyer's chances of getting approved for mortgage loans.

Since its launch, Renting 2 Buy has serviced more than 380 clients. It provides a 100% money-back guarantee that if they can't purchase a property within a contracted period all the clients fees are returned. Unsurprisingly, the company's track record reports a 300% increase in revenue at the end of 2021. Its team is confident that by the end of 2022, they'll be able to service 200 more clients at the rate they are going.

About Renting 2 Buy

Renting 2 Buy is a company composed of former financial advisors, real estate agents and mortgage brokers. The company hopes to see an upward trend in Australia's homeownership market by helping prospective buyers who can't afford the hefty sum required for a deposit to become mortgage ready. Based on the company's track record, it has been able to secure dream homes for clients in nine out of ten cases.

