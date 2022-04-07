U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Rentokil North America Launches Three New Bird Prevention Products

·3 min read

Operate bird-free with integrated bird management solutions

READING, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures rise and people spend more time outside, it's inevitable businesses will face bird issues. Rentokil, a global leader in pest control, announced the launch of three bird management products to help alleviate bird issues for commercial properties.

Ehrlich Pest Control (PRNewsfoto/Ehrlich Pest Control)
Ehrlich Pest Control (PRNewsfoto/Ehrlich Pest Control)

The products, Optical Gel, Avian Block and Bird Out, are the latest additions to a line of integrated bird management solutions designed to protect businesses, and their people, while addressing bird issues through humane and safe removal techniques.

Bird infestations can result in costly property damage for business owners and commercial property managers, as well as cause health and safety concerns for employees and customers. Bird excrement is corrosive and can erode stone and metal on building structures. Their feathers and droppings can also transmit over 60 diseases, clog HVAC and drainage systems and cause slip, trip and fall hazards for employees and customers.

"For business owners and commercial property managers, bird management can be sensitive in nature as many species are protected by federal and state laws, and these pests are often viewed by the public as friendly creatures," said Ian Rowsby, Corporate Bird Division Sales Manager at Rentokil North America.

Each of the new products provide non-toxic solutions, and are EPA registered for use in commercial, residential and agricultural environments. Their sleek, low-profile design will help business owners and commercial property managers safely and discreetly deter birds from congregating near surfaces, facilities and high traffic areas. The three bird products include:

Optical Gel
Optical Gel is a multi-sensory, nearly invisible, repellent that can be installed in sensitive or key areas to prevent birds from nesting and landing on structures.

Avian Block
Avian Block uses a non-toxic, granule formulation designed to release an aromatic bird repellent into the natural air. The pouches are placed every 10 feet, covering 1,000 cubic feet, to help reduce damage caused by bird nesting and excrement.

Bird Out
Bird Out disperses a non-toxic, micro-mist solution into the natural air to help keep birds away from high traffic areas. The cartridges are placed every 20 feet, covering 8,000 cubic feet, to deter birds away from outdoor gathering areas.

"Business owners and commercial property managers can work with a trusted integrated pest management professional to identify the right solutions for their business' unique needs," added Rowsby.

To learn more about these products, or for additional pest resources please visit, Rentokil.com/us.

ABOUT RENTOKIL
For more than 90 years, Rentokil has served as global experts in pest control. Through an integrated pest management approach, the Rentokil network of experts offer a superior level of protection and trusted solutions, pushing the boundaries of innovation and harnessing new technology, to create pest-free environments.

Rentokil is part of Rentokil North America, which provides commercial and residential pest control to customers in the United States and Canada. The comprehensive and digital pest management solutions include general pest control, rodents, mosquito, birds, termite and bed bug inspections and service, vegetation management and bird management.

In addition, Rentokil North America operates business services companies including Ambius, specializing in air purification, hand and surface hygiene as well as plants and scenting services; Steritech, offering food safety and operational assessments; SOLitude Lake Management, providing lake and pond solutions; and Vector Disease Control International, which serves governments and municipalities with mosquito control services.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Hannah Bernhard
Hannah.Bernhard@rentokil.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rentokil-north-america-launches-three-new-bird-prevention-products-301520235.html

SOURCE Rentokil

