Rents have peaked, but construction challenges down the road loom large

The sticker shock of high rent is behind us — for now.

"I do think we've seen the peak rent price for 2023," Danielle Hale, Realtor.com chief economist, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

For the third consecutive month, asking rent prices— or vacant units advertised by landlords — have fallen, declining 1% over the same period a year ago, according to Realtor.com’s July rental report.

"We're at the point in the season where we typically see rents decline. And rents are down from a year ago as they have been for the past few months and so that means we are likely to see that 2022 was the peak for rents. And we're starting to see some decline," Hale added.

The big reason for the slowdown: more housing. In the past three years, builders have added 1.2 million apartments to the market, with 2023 shaping up to be a peak year as developers expect to open 460,860 rentals by year-end, according to RentCafe's construction report.

"While the time-to-completion on multifamily properties is much longer than single-family homes, in our view this glut of multifamily supply will eventually suppress apartment rent growth," Vinay Viswanathan, a fixed income strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note for the firm's housing team.

But new financing challenges are emerging that could threaten the supply — and rental price — outlook beyond next year.

Construction site of apartments in Lakewood, Colo., on Aug. 3. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

Already, West Coast metro areas are facing an apartment construction slump.

Data from CoStar Group shows developers are on pace to build less than 32,000 apartments in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, San Jose, Seattle, and Portland this year—marking a roughly 20% drop compared with 2021 levels.

"It's the worst thing that could be happening," Jay Lybik, national director of multifamily analytics at CoStar Group, said in a statement. "The region still doesn't have enough housing."

So far — this year has been the slowest for the West Coast — developing less than half as many apartments as the first two quarters of 2021. The tally hit 10,687 in 2023. That falls short of the 19,434 starts recorded in the first half of 2021.

A memo from a Los Angeles project’s development team revealed in June that it wanted to reduce the project’s total units and commercial space in response to "rising construction costs and the increasingly uncertain climate for capital sources to fund the project."

But the lack of construction could become a bigger problem nationwide after next year.

The number of new apartments is expected to drop by nearly 16% to 408,000 in 2025 from 484,000 in 2024, with new completions bottoming out in 2026 at approximately 400,000 units, according to RentCafe's construction report.

"We're seeing a pullback in projects moving forward across the country right now because developers are unable to get financing for construction loans and they're also struggling to get equity to start new projects," Lybik said.

As a result, Lybik warned that by 2025, vacancies could decrease, pushing the rate of rental growth nationwide to triple from the 1.1% increase seen in the second quarter to between 3% and 3.5%. He forecasts average monthly rent to increase to $1,799 from $1,677.

"At the end of 2025, the average renter will be paying about $1,500 more a year for housing costs," Lybik said.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

