Rents are skyrocketing. This report breaks down just how much

Housing prices just don't seem to be letting up.

In February, rentals saw the largest increase in price nationwide in more than a year, according to Rent.com's March Rent Report. Average rent prices rose by 2.25% last month compared to February 2023, marking the first time rent prices have increased by more than two percentage points since January 2023.

The median price of an apartment across the country in February was $1,981. While this is still 21% higher than rental prices seen before the pandemic, it is lower than when median rents peaked at $2,053 in summer 2022.

"Factors contributing to rising rental prices in February include pressure from the housing market, with significant annual gains in home prices — which marked the highest increase in more than a year — coupled with high interest rates," the report said.

The report also credits February's 3.2% increase in inflation for the increased rental prices, affecting the Federal Reserve's decision on lowering interest rates, keeping more individuals renting rather than buying.

What rent prices looked like in the New York metro area in February

According to the report, the Northeast saw the largest regional increase in rent prices in the country as of February. With rates in this area currently standing at their highest since August 2023, median rent prices in the Northeast rose by 5.3% — from $2,357 to $2,481 — from prices seen this time last year.

This is comparatively more than rent prices seen in regions like the Midwest, where the average rent in February was $1,441 — $1,440 cheaper — half — than prices seen in the Northeast.

In the New York metropolitan area specifically, the median cost of an apartment is $4,166 — a 6.09% increase from February 2023 and a 1.30% increase from January 2024.

States with the largest increase or decrease in asking rents

Minnesota saw the greatest increase in rent prices compared to last year, at 14.56%. The median rent in the state is $1,660, which increased by 2.09% from the month before. New York had the second greatest increase in rent prices in the nation in February at 12.70%. With a median rent of $2,854, New York also had the overall greatest increase in rental prices from January 2024 at 6.13%.

In contrast, Florida had the greatest decrease in rent prices in February. With a 6.57% decrease from February 2023 and just a 0.61% increase from January 2024, the median rent in the state is $2,099. Oregon had the second greatest decrease in rent prices at 5.48%. Median rent prices here were $1,697 in February, a 0.74% increase from January 2024.

